Who Will Replace Tucker Carlson on Fox News?

By
Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News, according to a Monday announcement from the company.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," a statement from Fox News said.

A replacement has not been named for Carlson's program, but Fox News Media said a rotating cast of personalities will host Fox News Tonight until a new host takes over.

Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson speaks during the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on November 17, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida. Fox News announced on Monday that he was leaving the network. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

In 2016, Carlson became the host of the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight after beginning his career in print journalism for conservative publications like The Weekly Standard. He became an on-air personality for CNN and MSNBC before he began appearing on Fox.

Carlson has often been called the most-watched cable news host in the United States. During his run on Fox News, he broke viewership ratings, and millions of people tuned in for his take on the news and politics.

He recently made headlines when legal documents released as part of the defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems revealed that he said in private text messages from 2021 that he "passionately" hated Donald Trump.

Friday's episode of Carlson's show will be the last for the channel.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes available.

