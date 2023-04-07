Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Trump About Hiring Laura Loomer

Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly opposed former president Donald Trump's decision to hire anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer as part of his 2024 presidential campaign.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene vocally opposed former president Donald Trump's decision to hire Laura Loomer as part of his 2024 presidential campaign.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Trump asked his staff to hire Laura Loomer, an anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist who has twice run for Congress, most recently in 2022 when she lost a Republican primary election for the U.S. House in Florida's 11th District to Daniel Webster. Trump reportedly wants Loomer to work on his 2024 presidential campaign. However, despite often backing the former president in his actions, Greene publicly warned Trump against hiring Loomer.

Loomer shocked Americans when she described herself as a "proud Islamophobe" and called Islam a "cancer" during her 2020 campaign for Florida's 21st District in the U.S. House. Loomer, who was praised by Trump at the time, went on to win her primary election in Florida but lost the general election to Democrat Lois Frankel by roughly 80,000 votes, according to Ballotpedia.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (C, right) listen as former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene vocally opposed former president Donald Trump's decision to hire Laura Loomer as part of his 2024 presidential campaign. Joe Raedle/Getty

In a tweet published Friday afternoon, Greene described Loomer harshly, calling her "mentally unstable" and a "documented liar."

"She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle," Greene tweeted.

Drama between Loomer and Greene heightened in late November when Loomer accused Greene of working against Trump to sabotage the former president's chances in the 2024 election. Loomer accused Greene of working with Milo Yiannopoulos, the presidential campaign manager for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Greene had appointed Yiannopoulos as an unpaid intern in her office, but his internship ended last August.

"It bothers me and should bother all of you that MTG is claiming to be pro-Trump and using Trump to boost her profile, while she and her team are secretly undermining him by using Milo as a political operative to make Trump look bad," Loomer wrote at the time on her Telegram channel. "MTG is a snake and she needs to go. That's why I call her Marjorie TRAITOR Greene."

Greene had equally harsh things to say about Loomer and criticized Loomer for her support of white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

"She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes," Greene tweeted. "She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous Maralago dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she's running to Trump. Never hire or do business with a liar. Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch.

"I'll make sure he knows," Greene added.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign by email for comment.