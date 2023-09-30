Heartwarming

French Bulldog Adorably Copies Owner Who Injured His Leg: 'Sensed His Pain'

By
Heartwarming Dogs French Bulldog Animals Viral

Dogs may not be able to communicate verbally, but they can sympathize in their own way, and one canine can even feel his owner's pain.

In a viral TikTok video, Oatie can be seen copying his injured owner who was elevating his knee after an ankle surgery. Sami Jo, 30, told Newsweek that her boyfriend had been "hit by a car" and, on the same night of his operation, Oatie started to copy him.

It turns out dogs do know if their owner is sick, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Canines can sniff out illnesses like cancer and diabetes as their powerful noses are able to detect a change in their owner's scent. One Jack Russell in September 2022 sniffed out brain cancer, prior to his owner's dad's diagnosis. The terrier spent two years licking the man's head, and a neurologist later found a tumor in that exact spot.

Dog elevating leg
Two screenshots from the viral video showing Oatie on the sofa. His owner told Newsweek that the bulldog was copying her injured boyfriend. TikTok/oatiemeal

During this particular viral clip, which has more than 253,000 views, the injured man, who doesn't wish to be named, can be seen sitting on the sofa with one leg on a pillow. Oatie is next to the man's head with his leg also elevated.

Jo, from San Diego, California, said her dog hasn't received extra-special treatment since faking his injury as he is "already the most spoiled dog in the world." She added: "His currency is love, so he's getting plenty of that!"

The video captioned, "Do dogs understand?" seems to be a hit online and has racked up over 31,000 likes since September 23.

Dogs can also understand body language and read their owner's emotions. So if an owner is usually active but suddenly needs to lie down a lot, the dog will know something isn't quite right. The AKC says it isn't uncommon for a dog to give a sick owner their full attention while they are ill. This certainly seems to be the case for Oatie and other dog owners who have shared their experiences in the comments section.

So far, the video has 140 comments, with one user writing: "Yes they know ! I broke my ankle last year and my little fur baby wouldn't leave my side."

"Your dog knew. He didn't want to feel bad," posted another.

Another commented: "They truly are the best nurses and keep your spirits up while you heal."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

