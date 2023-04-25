French Bulldog 'Telling Off His Dad' for Cuddling Baby Melts Hearts

A video of a French bulldog whining incessantly while his human cuddles a baby has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 9.4 million views at the time of writing.

The clip was posted by @katieburfitt, the TikTok account of a 24-year-old woman from Devon, an English county in the U.K.

The video was shared with a caption that said: "Henry telling off his dad for cuddling baby Lillie."

The video showed a man holding a baby, while the dog was seen sitting on the knees of another person. The pup was heard squealing, while facing the man who was gently cradling and rocking the baby up and down.

A stock image of a French bulldog looking sad, lying on a floor. A video of a French bulldog "telling off his dad" for cuddling a baby has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The dog's behavior in the latest video isn't too surprising, given our canine friends share a strong bond with their humans.

A May 2013 study in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One said: "This unique relationship between adult dogs and their human owners bears a remarkable resemblance to an infant attachment bond: dogs are dependent on human care and their behavior seems specifically geared to engage their owners' care-giving system."

Do Dogs Get Jealous?

As adorable as the French bulldog's reaction may have been, do dogs really get jealous?

Potentially so, according to a September 2012 study published in PLOS One.

The study found that "dogs exhibited significantly more jealous behaviors," such as snapping, getting between the owner and object, pushing/touching the object/owner, when their owners "displayed affectionate behaviors towards what appeared to be another dog as compared to nonsocial objects."

"These results lend support to the hypothesis that jealousy has some 'primordial' form that exists in human infants and in at least one other social species besides humans," the study said.

'Not Having It!'

The latest viral video has melted the hearts of TikTokers, while others were in stitches.

User Lanab12 said: "That is hilarious." Elaine Power542 wrote: "So funny he's telling you he's not having it!! Put that bundle down and cuddle me."

Vero Fuentes985 said the pup must have been saying "Put him down now! it's my turn now." Sue wrote the dog must have thought: "Let that thing go and carry me."

Michelle Peterson My wrote: "Oh, that is so cute. So vocal and jealous it's too cute. ADORABLE."

User sfrancisosborne said, "Oh my god my heart is melting." Belinda5406 wrote: "So adorable."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.