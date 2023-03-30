Full List of Democratic Senators Who Voted Against Ending COVID Emergency

The Senate has passed a resolution to end the COVID-19 emergency declared by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

The resolution passed with a 68-23 vote.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure into law, despite the White House originally opposing it.

The Senate approved a Republican resolution on Wednesday aimed at ending the national emergency that was declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic by then President Donald Trump in 2020.

Senators passed the measure, which has already passed the House of Representatives, in a bipartisan vote of 68 to 23, while all those who voted against the measure were Democrats or caucus with the Democrats.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure into law, according to a White House official, despite the White House earlier expressing opposition to ending the COVID-19 emergency.

"Just 23 Senate Democrats voted against GOP resolution to end COVID-19 emergency. In House, 197 Dems opposed it when White House said it 'strongly opposed' the resolution. But now that Biden plans to sign it, despite being opposed to it, more Senate Dems sided with Rs," tweeted CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju.

The rising sun strikes the U.S. Capitol dome on November 8, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The Senate approved a resolution to end the COVID-19 emergency on Wednesday. Samuel Corum

Here is the full list of 23 senators who voted against the resolution:

Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

Cory Booker of New Jersey

Maria Cantwell of Washington

Ben Cardin of Maryland

Tom Carper of Delaware

Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Mazie Hirono of Hawaii

Ed Markey of Massachusetts

Bob Menendez of New Jersey

Jeff Merkley of Oregon

Patty Murray of Washington

Alex Padilla of California

Jack Reed of Rhode Island

Bernie Sanders of Vermont (An Independent who caucuses with the Democrats)

Brian Schatz of Hawaii

Chuck Schumer of New York (Senate Majority Leader)

Tina Smith of Minnesota

Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

Chris Van Hollen of Maryland

Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Peter Welch of Vermont

Ron Wyden of Oregon

The resolution, originally introduced in the House by Republican Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, passed the chamber on February 1 by a vote of 229 to 197, with 11 Democrats voting in favor of it.

The White House had planned to end the COVID-19 emergency on May 11 and the White House Office of Management and Budget said in January that "an abrupt end" would lead to "wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health-care system."

Some Democrats have been critical of the fact that Biden reportedly plans to approve the GOP resolution ending the COVID-19 emergency.

Representative Dan Kildee of Michigan told The Hill it was "frustrating" and "at best" it's an "unacceptable lack of clarity in their message to us."

"I mean, if they're gonna take the position that they didn't explicitly say he would veto it in the [Statement of Administration Policy], you know, that's not good. This is a problem. And, you know, we've got to have some conversations because this—they've got to do better," Kildee said.

Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas said: "I find it surprising and I'd like to see a little more consistency."

Newsweek has reached out to the White House for comment via email.