Full List of Documents House GOP Chairs Want From Manhattan DA

Top House Republicans are rushing to Donald Trump's aid ahead of his possibly imminent arrest, which the former president says could come as early as Tuesday morning.

On Monday, three GOP chairmen of House committees sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg demanding a list of documents and communications made with the Justice Department (DOJ) regarding a possible Trump indictment by the DA's office.

"You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office," Representatives Jim Jordan, Bryan Steil and James Comer wrote. The three Republicans chair the House's Judiciary, Administration and Oversight committees, respectively.

"Your decision to pursue such a politically motivated prosecution—while adopting progressive criminal justice policies that allow career 'criminals [to] run the streets' of Manhattan—requires congressional scrutiny about how public safety funds appropriated by Congress are implemented by local law-enforcement agencies," the letter said.

The request comes a day before Trump said he expects to be arrested in Manhattan. Over the weekend, the former president said he had learned that he would face indictment Tuesday in connection with a hush money payment he allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The records that House Republicans are demanding for "oversight" are:

All documents and communications between Bragg's office and federal law enforcement agencies, including all subsets of the DOJ, related to the investigation of Trump.

All documents and communications sent or received by former employees Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz referring or relating to Trump.

All documents and communications related to receipt and use of federal funds by Bragg's office.

The three House Republicans are also asking for Bragg's testimony in a transcribed interview—a demand they asked him to schedule no later than Thursday morning.

It has been reported that the move by Jordan, Steil and Comer is backed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He told Politico on Saturday that he was "directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions."

Although McCarthy gave a full-throated defense of Trump over the weekend, he has called for calm amid the former president's calls for protests if he is arrested.

"I do not believe there should be any violence [in response] to this," McCarthy told reporters from Orlando, Florida.

Trump, on the other hand, has urged his supporters to "PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!"

Newsweek reached by email out to the Manhattan district attorney's press office for comment.