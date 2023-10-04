Full List of House Republicans Supporting Donald Trump for Speaker

On Tuesday Kevin McCarthy became the first House speaker in American history to be ousted by a motion to vacate, which was filed by Florida Republican Matt Gaetz.

Eight of McCarthy's GOP colleagues combined with House Democrats to oust him by 216-210 votes, after less than nine months in office. Republican hardliners were infuriated by the deal McCarthy struck with Democrats to avoid a partial government shutdown at the beginning of this month, with a vote to extend funding for another 45 days passing both the House and Senate with bipartisan support on Saturday.

After McCarthy was ousted, Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was named as speaker pro tem, an interim position he will hold until a new speaker is elected.

McCarthy has already confirmed he won't be running again, raising intense speculation over who could replace him. He said: "I believe I can continue to fight, maybe in a different manner. I will not run for speaker again, I'll have the conference pick somebody else."

A number of prominent figures on the right have suggested Donald Trump, the former president and frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, could be elected as the next speaker. There is no requirement that the speaker must be a House member, though slotting a former president into the role would be unprecedented.

Speaking on his Fox News show on Tuesday night, Sean Hannity suggested Trump could be brought in to serve as McCarthy's replacement. He said: "Sources telling me at this hour that some House Republicans have been in contact with, and have started an effort to draft, former President Donald Trump to be the next speaker and I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican party, at least in the short term."

Steve Bannon, Trump's former White House strategist, endorsed this suggestion on his War Room podcast, saying: "Who better to bring this party together?"

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also backed the play, commenting: "Donald Trump should be nominated as a litmus test on these Republicans. With all the fake charges and all the fake trials, how awesome would it be to make Donald Trump Speaker of the House?"

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Rudy Giuliani wrote: "President Donald Trump for Speaker of the House?"

However none of Bannon, Jones and Giuliani will get a vote in the upcoming speaker election and of the House representatives that will, just three have publicly endorsed or nominated Trump for the position with their positions summarized below. Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment via the press inquiry form on his official website.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former McCarthy ally, spoke out passionately in favor of Trump becoming speaker on X. She said: "The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump.

"He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women's sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more!

"He has a proven 4 year record as President of the United States of America."

Troy Nehls

Posting on X, Representative Troy Nehls, a Texas Republican, said: "Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker. I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House."

Jim Jordan

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan was asked whether Trump could serve as an interim speaker while appearing on Hannity's Fox News show on Tuesday. He replied: "I don't know, he'd be great but I want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States...that's where we need him is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. If he wants to be speaker then that's fine too."