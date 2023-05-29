Full List of House Republicans Who Plan to Vote Against Debt Ceiling Deal

In a blow to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, five House Republicans have indicated they will vote against the debt ceiling deal he negotiated with President Biden and a number of other GOP representatives have been extremely critical of the bipartisan agreement.

If passed by Congress, the budget deal will raise the U.S. debt limit from $31.5 trillion for two years, avoiding an American default in early June, in exchange for some cuts to federal spending.

Biden and McCarthy announced a deal had been provisionally agreed on Saturday, with the final version approved on Sunday. To become law it will have to pass the Democrat-majority Senate and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where it looks set to face opposition from a number of McCarthy's GOP colleagues who wanted much deeper cuts in government spending.

Lauren Boebert speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Colorado Republican has vowed to oppose Speaker McCarthy's deal in the House. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

The agreement specifies that spending, with the exception of funds for defense and veterans, must remain "roughly flat" during 2024, and can only rise by one percent in the following year. Extra funding to hire more Inland Revenue Service agents will be scrapped, with money set aside for coronavirus relief, and to develop future Covid-19 vaccines rescinded. Those receiving food assistance programs will also face more strenuous work requirements.

In a joint statement, McCarthy and other House Republican leaders welcomed the agreement which they described as "a historic series of wins" that will stop "out-of-control inflationary spending."

Newsweek has compiled a list of Republican Representatives who have vowed to vote against the deal and those who have been highly critical but haven't yet said they will seek to block it in the House.

GOP Representatives Voting Against the Deal

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, who opposed McCarthy's successful bid to become House Speaker in January, has said she will vote against the agreement.

She tweeted: "Our base didn't volunteer, door knock and fight so hard to get us the majority for this kind of compromise deal with Joe Biden.

"Our voters deserve better than this. We work for them. You can count me as a NO on this deal. We can do better."

Ralph Norman, who represents South Carolina's 5th congressional district, branded the deal "insanity," and said he will not "vote to bankrupt our country."

Montana Republican Matt Rosendale said he would be "voting AGAINST" what he branded "the Fiscal Irresponsibility Act", claiming it "fails to cut spending and continues to fund the Democrats' and Biden Administration's radical agenda."

Virginia Republican Bob Good indicated he is planning to vote against the agreement on Sunday, tweeting: "I am hearing the 'deal' is for a $4 trillion increase in the debt limit. IF that is true, I don't need to hear anything else. No one claiming to be a conservative could justify a YES vote."

Ken Buck, who represents Colorado's 4th district, said the deal "must be rejected" on Sunday, claiming it would give Democrats "a free pass on defending their reckless spending."

He also shared a meme that showed McCarthy using his deal as a Trojan horse to smuggle "+$4 trillion in debt" past House Republicans.

GOP Representatives Highly Critical of Deal

Whilst not explicitly saying he will vote against the deal, Representative Andrew Clyde came very close on Saturday when preliminary details first emerged. He tweeted: "A $4 trillion debt ceiling increase?

"With virtually none of the key fiscally responsible policies passed in the Limit, Save, Grow Act kept intact? Hard pass. Hold the line."

North Carolina Republican Dan Bishop also hit out at the deal on Sunday, commenting: "McCarthy called the deal a 'big win,' claiming Democrats didn't get 'one thing' that they wanted out of the negotiations."

... except increasing debt another $4 trillion ...

... and to bear no responsibility for it in the 2024 election season. Except for those little things."

Congressman Chris Roy, who represents Texas's 21st district, described McCarthy's deal as a "turd-sandwich," adding: "+ $4 trillion. No."