Funeral Service Owner Shoots 2 at Burial of 10-Year-Old Girl: Police

A funeral service director was charged Wednesday in a fatal shooting at a funeral service for 10-year-old Arianna Davis a day earlier at Washington National Cemetery in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland.

"The Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit charged the man who shot two people at a Suitland cemetery, killing one of the victims. The suspect is 48-year-old Wilson Chavis of Hughesville, MD," the Prince George's County Police Department said in a press release.

Chavis was charged in connection with the shooting that killed 30-year-old Ronald Steven Banks, according to the release. One other victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police said. The release also noted that Chavis "owns the funeral service company that was providing funeral and burial services for a young child who was being buried at the cemetery."

According to Prince George's County police, Chavis was setting up the funeral and confronted two individuals "affiliated with a second funeral service company with which Chavis has a long-standing business dispute."

The Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland announced on June 7, 2023, that 48-year-old Wilson Chavis was charged in a shooting at the funeral of 10-year-old Arianna Davis a day earlier. Prince George County Police Department

"Several funeral attendees became upset with Chavis and confronted him over his behavior," police said.

Preliminary investigation show that following the dispute, Chavis took out a firearm and shot two people, then fled the scene, police said.

"Several minutes later, an officer with the Morningside Police Department observed Chavis and conducted a traffic stop. He was taken into custody," police said.

According to police, Chavis is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder and other related offenses.

On May 14, the Washington Metro Police Department said it responded to the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast after hearing the sound of gunfire.

"Upon arrival, members located a crime scene but no victims. A short time later, a 10-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound was brought into a DC Fire and EMS station. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment in grave condition," police said.

The victim was later identified as Davis, who was pronounced dead on May 17 after succumbing to injuries suffered when she was hit by a stray bullet.

