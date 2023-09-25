Is Gavin Newsom Running for President? DeSantis Debate Sparks Speculation

A forthcoming debate against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sparked renewed speculation that California Governor Gavin Newsom is planning a future run for president.

Newsom, a Democrat, and DeSantis, a Republican, have long been positioned as political rivals, given the often stark differences in the various stances and their divergent governing styles. The two have butted heads more recently as DeSantis has participated in programs that bus migrants from the southern border to mostly Democrat-led regions to the north, often in California.

On Monday, it was reported that Newsom and DeSantis had agreed to participate in a debate, set to air on Fox News in November and be moderated by host Sean Hannity. The idea of the debate has been discussed for some time, but only just come together. The agreement over the debate also comes as DeSantis's 2024 presidential campaign has continued to flounder, with the governor losing ground to former President Donald Trump and looking for new avenues to break through with voters.

Above, a photo of California Governor Gavin Newsom. News of Newsom and Ron DeSantis agreeing to a televised debate has renewed speculation about Newsom running for president. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The debate also comes amid more speculative discussions surrounding Newsom's possible presidential ambitions. The governor has stressed multiple times in the past that he will not be running in 2024 and will instead be supporting President Joe Biden's reelection bid. Nevertheless, Biden's consistently troubled approval ratings and advanced age have led to perpetual conversations about different Democrats stepping in to replace him on the ballot, with Newsom being foremost among the names suggested. He is also seen as a prominent potential contender for the Democratic ticket in 2028.

In reaction to the news of the debate going forward, various took to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to share their own renewed speculation about Newsom's presidential ambitions.

Not suspicious at all.



Newsom to debate DeSantis on Fox. https://t.co/At9Q1Sjg5r — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 25, 2023

"Not suspicious at all," read a post from the right-wing news outlet Citizen Free Press.

Why? Yet Newsom denies up and down he’s running for President. This is a test run, mark my words. — Fully Vexed (@sfkarenmac) September 25, 2023

"Yet Newsom denies up and down he's running for President," another user wrote. "This is a test run, mark my words.

"I had no idea Gavin Newsom was running for president?" the account for the "Faithful Politics Podcast" posted.

"This will be awful for DeSantis," California Republican Brandon Saario wrote. "It might make President Newsom happen."

"Because Gavin [Newsom] is running for President and [Trump] won't debate anyone at this point," a user going by "PeakOfTruth" wrote in response to another user questioning why the debate is happening at all.

According to FiveThirtyEight's national polling average, DeSantis currently boasts around 13 percent support from likely Republican voters in 2024, leaving the Florida governor at a distant second behind Trump, who boasts around 55 percent support. DeSantis's support has slowly dwindled since he officially joined the race in the spring. Prior to entering the field, he would often rank neck-and-neck with Trump across various polls.