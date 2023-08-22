Dog's Reaction to Gender Reveal Doesn't Go As Planned in Adorable Clip

Gender reveal parties have become increasingly popular in recent years, with people finding creative ways of revealing the gender of their soon-to-be-born babies to friends, family, and sometimes themselves.

One woman and her partner decided to get their dog involved in the festivities, only for the plan to backfire slightly.

In the video posted by Denise Munoz, with over 5.9 million views on TikTok, she and her family are getting ready to find out the gender of their baby, using their French bulldog named Archie. As the family waits with anticipation, Archie is let out into the room wearing blue pajamas, prompting the group to erupt into cheers, startling Archie and making him back up.

Popping his head out of the door, Archie quickly realizes everything is fine and walks out to join the party.

Stock image of baby clothes and toys in blue and pink. A dog has been involved in a gender reveal party, dubbed "wholesome" and "harmless" in a video with over 5.9 million views. Getty Images/InspirationGP

"This was the most wholesome and harmless gender reveal I've ever seen today!" commented one user.

Gender reveal parties are gatherings of friends and family where, as the name suggests, a baby's gender is uncovered, often by a show of blue or pink. The use of confetti canons and pyrotechnics is often involved in gender reveal parties. Some of these events have made the news over the last few years for starting fires.

In 2020, a blaze dubbed the El Dorado Fire by officials in San Bernadino County burned for 23 days and destroyed close to 23,000 acres by the time it was completely extinguished. Cal Fire released a statement three days later stating that the blaze was ignited by a gender reveal pyrotechnic device.

Similarly, in January 2021, Newsweek reported that gender reveal parties had already been responsible for four deaths so far that year including that of two pilots at a particularly extravagant party.

TMZ reported at the time that the plane was rented from a private air taxi company to perform tricks for the gathering. In video footage, the planes were seen flying over the Caribbean Sea in the Nichupte Lagoon off the coast of Cancun. Moments later, the plane nosedived into the water, killing both pilots.

A month later, another man was killed after he was struck by a piece of shrapnel from an exploding canon used at a gender reveal in Michigan. "Evan Thomas Silva, 26, was killed when a "small cannon-type device" was fired in the backyard of a Genesee County home around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday," reported Newsweek at the time.

Despite their bad reputation, this gender reveal had a positive reaction from viewers on TikTok.

"This is the best gender reveal," said one user, while another commented, "I like this simple reveal."

Newsweek has reached out to Denise Munoz via TikTok for comment.

