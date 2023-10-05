Autos

General Motors Returning to Europe, Plans to Sell Cadillac EVs

Cadillac is returning to Europe, where it will begin taking orders for its Lyriq electric vehicle (EV). Deliveries in Switzerland will start in the first half of next year. Parent brand General Motors hasn't sold a car on the continent since 2017.

Cadillac said it will also bring its EVs to Sweden, France and three other countries but did not reveal a timeline for the introduction. The Lyriq EV has been on sale in the U.S. for over a year.

GM's last outing in Europe was with the Opel and Vauxhall brands, which it had owned since the 1930s and sold to the PSA Group in 2017. That conglomerate became part of Stellantis in January of 2021.

Cadillac sold 2,316 examples of the Lyriq in the first half of 2023 here in the U.S. The most efficient, rear-wheel drive version has a range of 314 miles on a charge and 340 horsepower (hp). The upgraded Lyriq all-wheel drive delivers 500 hp and a range of 307 miles.

Range for U.S. models is measured differently than the way Europe estimates range, on the WLTP testing cycle, causing numbers to be different between the regions despite the vehicles being sold having exact same equipment.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. General Motors

The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will sell Switzerland for 82,000 Swiss francs to star, which converts to $89,705. That price is close to other luxury EVs in the country like the Audi Q8 e-tron.

Tesla is the EV sales leader in Switzerland, followed by Volkswagen.

Cadillac says it will offer many of the same features in Europe as it does in North America including the Super Cruise hands-free, eyes-up automated driving technology. However, it is still waiting for regulatory approval.

In the U.S. the Lyriq starts at $57,195 before taxes and destination, all-wheel drive adds $3,500.

"As a brand that used to bill itself as the 'Standard of the World,' it makes total sense that Cadillac would return to the European market. More than one-fifth of all new cars sold there are now electric, and frankly General Motors needs all the EV sales it can get to help offset the massive investment it's making in its electric vehicles," David Undercoffler, Editor-in-Chief of Autolist.com told Newsweek.

Cadillac will offer a complete range of EVs in Europe before 2030. The range should be completed in the U.S. first and the company only has three EVs in the future lineup now including the Escalade IQ and the Celestiq.

The luxury brand is creating a new digital buying experience for customers in Europe, where all sales will be online including selecting trims, securing finance, managing title and registration, and scheduling delivery. Still, it plans to have a physical presence in Europe with Cadillac City.

The new experience center located in Zurich, Switzerland will offer a luxury coffee house-like experience and allow customers to drive the new Lyriq and customize their future vehicle. Eventually it will be a hub for everything related to Cadillac EVs.

"The Lyriq is an ambassador for the future of Cadillac, so it should serve as a great way to reintroduce the brand to Europeans," said Undercoffler.

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
