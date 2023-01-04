General Motors is Back as America's Top Automaker

General Motors (GM) claimed the top spot in total sales in the U.S. 2022, reclaiming the crown from Toyota, who stole it away in 2021. Detroit-based automakers have reigned supreme in sales 90 of the last 91 years.

"GM is carrying strong momentum in North America into 2023. We see opportunities to grow our EV market share with nine all-electric models on sale, expand our truck leadership with four new Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty and midsize pickups, and win new customers with the affordable and stylish 2024 Chevrolet Trax, which is the best entry-level vehicle we've ever built," Steve Carlisle, GM Executive Vice President and President, North America said in a press release.

GM achieved the feat by selling 2,274,088 vehicles in the 2022 calendar year, a 3 percent increase year-over-year. In the fourth quarter alone, GM's U.S. sales were up 41 percent to 623,261 vehicles.

Despite Ford having the best-selling truck in America for the last 46 years, General Motors sold more total pickups for the ninth straight year. They also sold more light- and heavy-duty pickups, approximately 115,000 more than Ford, for the third straight year. General Motors truck sales are a combination of the models sold under the Chevrolet and GMC brands.

GM, which sells sport utility vehicles (SUVs) under the Cadillac, Buick, GMC and Chevrolet brands, ranked first in full-size SUV and large luxury SUV sales in 2022. That's the 48th and ninth straight year achieving those milestones, respectively.

The Chevrolet Corvette was the top-selling luxury sports car in 2022.

Most of GM's brand sales saw growth in 2022 as their competition struggled to manage the semiconductor chip crisis. Chevrolet was up 6 percent, Cadillac was up 14 percent and GMC was up 7 percent.

BrightDrop, GM's commercial electric vehicle division saw growth that helped GM achieve its best year for commercial deliveries since 2006.

The Detroit automaker is poised to continue its success in 2023. The redesigned 2024 Chevorlet Trax arrives in the spring. The new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon will begin early in the year. GMC and Chevrolet are set to launch new Silverado HD and Sierra HD models in the first quarter.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV and Chevrolet Blazer EV will be available in the spring and summer, respectively. The Chevrolet Equinox EV is coming soon as well.

GM sees demand rising for the Cadillac Lyriq EV as production increases. The GMC Hummer EV SUV will go into production at the company's Factory Zero plant in mid-2023. The BrightDrop vehicle family will expand with Zevo 600 production beginning in Canada later this year.