America's Most Popular Truck in 2022 Was a Ford for the 46th Straight Year

Ford's trucks are the most popular in the U.S. The brand closed out 2022 selling over 640,000 F-Series trucks marking the 46th straight year that Ford Motor Company has sold America's best-selling truck.

The tally also marks the 41st year that the F-Series has been America's best-selling vehicle, surpassing sales of vans, cars, wagons and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

"The Ford truck team's ability to anticipate customer needs, continuously innovate, and provide best-in-class levels of capability and performance has helped make F-Series the sales leader time and time again," said Kumar Galhotra, president, Ford Blue. "We're honored and humbled that our customers have helped us achieve this milestone for more than four decades."

Ford Motor Company produced one F-Series truck every 49 seconds in 2022. If they were lined up bumper to bumper, the number of trucks made would stretch approximately 2,400 miles, the distance from Detroit to Los Angeles.

This year, Ford celebrates the 75th anniversary of the F-Series. The company sells the F-150 in thousands of available configurations from the base model F-150 XL to the F-750 SD Diesel Tractor.

The F-Series also includes the heralded F-150 Lightning, Ford's all-electric truck. Demand for the truck has been so high that the company is expanding production at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

A fresh take on the F-Series Super Duty is set to arrive on dealer lots in 2023. It too has been well received with over 150,000 orders in the bank thus far. The model is touted as being better connected and a more luxurious experience for drivers and passengers than ever before.

In addition to the F-Series, Ford sells the Maverick and Ranger small and midsize pickup trucks. A new generation of Ranger for the U.S. market is slated to be unveiled later this year.