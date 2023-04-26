Politics

George Conway Says 'Big Development' May Be Delaying Trump Georgia Case

By
Politics George Conway Donald Trump 2020 Election Georgia

George Conway believes a "big development" could be behind the wait for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to decide whether to charge Donald Trump over his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia.

On Monday, Willis wrote to local law enforcement confirming her "charging decision" would be announced between July 11 and September 1 and said "heightened security" would be needed as a result.

Trump is enveloped in a number of legal battles which could complicate his bid to return to the White House in the 2024 election. He has already been charged over claims he organized the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election and has also been accused of rape in a civil trial, both of which he denies.

Conway, who co-founded the anti-Trump conservative group the Lincoln Project in 2020, discussed why there had been so much "delay" in Georgia during an appearance on Joe Scarborough's MSNBC show.

Donald Trump addresses the NRA
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the NRA Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 14, 2023. George Conway said there could be a “big development” behind Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's announcement that she won't say if Trump will face charges in Georgia until July at the earliest. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP/GETTY

"I just have absolutely no idea why this has not been, why this indictment hasn't been dropped a long time ago," Scarborough said. "It is one of the most serious of the charges against Donald Trump, and it appears to be, at least on the surface, one of the easiest to prove."

Conway suggested the case is more complicated, though he agreed that Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who the then-president asked to "find" extra votes, was "pretty damning."

"I, too, agree that I would rather see the case brought sooner rather than later because I really think it's not helpful to have these cases brought too close to the silly season, the election season," Conway said.

"That being said, it's not quite as simple a case as you have just made it out to be. If it were just about that one phone call, I would agree with you," he said. "That phone call, I think, was pretty damning evidence that Raffensperger recorded about Trump trying to coerce him into finding the exact number of votes, but there's a lot of other things."

Conway added: "The fake electors are a big issue, and we've seen papers recently that show there may be some of those, it may be that some of those fake electors are flipping on one another. That's a big development. That's something that's worth her pursuing."

Newsweek reached out to Donald Trump for comment via his official website.

Read more

The "fake electors" refers to a group now under criminal investigation after acting to support Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 result in Georgia.

Joshua Ritter, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor, told Newsweek that Willis's letter on Monday indicates another indictment against Trump is likely.

"I don't think there's any other way to interpret her comments but that an indictment is coming. There is no other logical explanation for this kind of public warning. If it's not about that, then it becomes absurd," he said.

In March, Conway and his wife, former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway, announced they were divorcing after 22 years of marriage.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC