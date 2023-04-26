George Conway Says 'Big Development' May Be Delaying Trump Georgia Case

George Conway believes a "big development" could be behind the wait for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to decide whether to charge Donald Trump over his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia.

On Monday, Willis wrote to local law enforcement confirming her "charging decision" would be announced between July 11 and September 1 and said "heightened security" would be needed as a result.

Trump is enveloped in a number of legal battles which could complicate his bid to return to the White House in the 2024 election. He has already been charged over claims he organized the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election and has also been accused of rape in a civil trial, both of which he denies.

Conway, who co-founded the anti-Trump conservative group the Lincoln Project in 2020, discussed why there had been so much "delay" in Georgia during an appearance on Joe Scarborough's MSNBC show.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the NRA Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 14, 2023. George Conway said there could be a “big development” behind Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's announcement that she won't say if Trump will face charges in Georgia until July at the earliest. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP/GETTY

"I just have absolutely no idea why this has not been, why this indictment hasn't been dropped a long time ago," Scarborough said. "It is one of the most serious of the charges against Donald Trump, and it appears to be, at least on the surface, one of the easiest to prove."

Conway suggested the case is more complicated, though he agreed that Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who the then-president asked to "find" extra votes, was "pretty damning."

"I, too, agree that I would rather see the case brought sooner rather than later because I really think it's not helpful to have these cases brought too close to the silly season, the election season," Conway said.

"That being said, it's not quite as simple a case as you have just made it out to be. If it were just about that one phone call, I would agree with you," he said. "That phone call, I think, was pretty damning evidence that Raffensperger recorded about Trump trying to coerce him into finding the exact number of votes, but there's a lot of other things."

Conway added: "The fake electors are a big issue, and we've seen papers recently that show there may be some of those, it may be that some of those fake electors are flipping on one another. That's a big development. That's something that's worth her pursuing."

The "fake electors" refers to a group now under criminal investigation after acting to support Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 result in Georgia.

Joshua Ritter, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor, told Newsweek that Willis's letter on Monday indicates another indictment against Trump is likely.

"I don't think there's any other way to interpret her comments but that an indictment is coming. There is no other logical explanation for this kind of public warning. If it's not about that, then it becomes absurd," he said.

