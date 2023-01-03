George Santos Avoids Press During First Day on the Job: 'Embarrassing'

Representative-elect George Santos, a New York Republican, avoided questions from reporters about fabrications in his personal and professional history when he arrived at his Capitol Hill office on Tuesday for his first day of work.

Among the journalists trying to get answers from Santos was Lalee Ibssa of ABC News, who tweeted that the soon-to-be Congressman "did not answer multiple questions, only telling me he will vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker."

🚨Rep.-elect George Santos has arrived on Capitol Hill



He did not answer multiple questions, only telling me he will vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker. pic.twitter.com/fiiFnHNxks — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) January 3, 2023

Santos was elected to New York's 3rd district in November. A month later, The York Times reported on numerous claims Santos made on his resumé and in public statements that appeared to be false. He later told The New York Post that he had "embellished" parts of his employment and education history, but he has resisted calls—including from members of his own party—to resign before being sworn into office.

Many Twitter users expressed their displeasure with Santos and his avoidance of the press in the comments section for Ibssa's post.

"This is so embarrassing for us as a country," wrote one person.

Another person tweeted, "Why are people allowed to hold office but not answer hard questions?"

Ibssa followed up her original tweet with two more messages that contained videos of Santos appearing to not be able to find his way around in the Capitol hallways.

"Santos finally made it inside the House chamber after getting lost multiple times while walking there from his office as reporters swarmed him," she wrote as a caption for one clip. "Here's video of him walking through a hallway that ended up being a dead end. Still won't respond to any questions."

Santos finally made it inside the House chamber after getting lost multiple times while walking there from his office as reporters swarmed him.



Here's video of him walking through a hallway that ended up being a dead end. Still won't respond to any questions. https://t.co/yv2jfTGd1X pic.twitter.com/qrdTL6zuWa — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) January 3, 2023

CBS News' Scott MacFarlane also wrote on Twitter about Santos not taking questions from reporters.

"Per pool report, embattled Rep-elect George Santos (R-NY) just approached his new office in Longworth House Office Bldg, where press and cameras have gathered, then turned around and went the other direction upon seeing press," MacFarlane wrote.

Per pool report, embattled Rep-elect George Santos (R-NY) just approached his new office in Longworth House Office Bldg, where press and cameras have gathered, then turned around and went the other direction upon seeing press — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 3, 2023

MacFarlane added in another tweet, "Rep-elect Santos can't simply 'lay low' and avoid the media once he works on Capitol Hill. Might work elsewhere. Not here."

Federal and local prosecutors are currently investigating Santos over potential criminal activity during his two congressional campaigns. On Monday, Brazilian authorities announced their intention to reopen a 2008 case against him regarding a stolen checkbook. If found guilty in that case, Santos could receive up to five years in prison and a fine.

