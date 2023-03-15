George Santos Filing 2024 Paperwork Sparks Anger: 'A Total Mockery'

George Santos, the Republican representative for New York's 3rd congressional district, has sparked anger by filing paperwork that could indicate his intention to seek re-election in 2024.

The filing comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Santos' campaign finances and his business dealings

Social media users have expressed anger and outrage over the filing, with some arguing that Santos should already have resigned from office

Republican Representative George Santos has sparked anger by filing paperwork that could indicate his intention to seek re-election in 2024 for New York's 3rd congressional district.

Santos has filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), which will allow him to raise money for campaign-related expenses but does not necessarily mean he'll run again.

The filing comes amid continued scrutiny of the Republican and calls for him to resign over accusations he lied about his education, his employment history and his claim to be the "grandson of Holocaust refugees."

Santos is also facing an investigation by the House Ethics Committee about whether he may have broken any laws in his campaign filings or in his personal business. He has recused himself from House committees.

Additionally, federal prosecutors are also examining his campaign finances and business dealings, and local prosecutors in New York are looking into his campaign.

The news of Santos' filing was met with anger on social media with some users arguing that the Republican should already have resigned from office and pointing to the fact that Republicans in his own district have said they will not support any re-election effort.

"George Santos just filed paperwork to be able to raise money for reelection in 2024," tweeted Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres on Tuesday. "Santos had previously said he wouldn't run again; is he just trying to scam donors to pay back his mysterious $700k loan, or has he simply lied as usual?"

Santos made a loan of $700,000 to his campaign and in December last year, Eyewitness News ABC7NY reported that Santos had said he would not seek re-election. However, the Republican has declined to answer questions about whether he will run for another term.

Twitter user BrooklynDad_Defiant! wrote that Santos was a "liar" who was "making a total mockery of politics."

The conservative Lincoln Project, which is opposed to former President Donald Trump and Republicans who support him, tweeted: "Not long ago, the actions of George Santos and the allegations levied against him would have been grounds for immediate disqualification from office, regardless of party affiliation."

"In the era of MAGA lies, corruption, and deceit, George Santos is par for the course when it comes to GOP politicians."

Heather Nauert, a former spokesperson at the U.S. State Department, tweeted: "I have yet to meet a voter in #NY03 who will cast a ballot for #GeorgeSantos in 2024."

"Those who supported him in 2022 only did so because they believed his lies & the county/state GOP backed him."

Occupy Democrats, a Democratic political organization, accused Santos of "ignoring the will of the majority of his constituents who want him to resign immediately due to his constant lies and fabrications."

A poll conducted in January by Newsday and Siena College found that 78 percent of voters in Santos' district wanted him to resign, including 71 percent of Republicans.

The Nassau County Republican Committee has also said they will not support a Santos re-election bid and called for him to resign.

The group's chair, Joseph G. Cairo Jr., said in a statement in January that Santos "deceived the members of the Nassau County Republican Committee, elected officials, his colleagues, candidates, his opponents and even some of the media."

Newsweek has emailed Santos' office for comment.