George Santos Sparks Fury After Admitting to 'Embellishing Resume'

Incoming Republican congressman George Santos is facing calls to resign after he admitted making up a series of personal and professional details about himself.

In an interview with the New York Post, Santos confirmed previous reporting by The New York Times that he never worked at finance companies Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, nor did he graduate from Baruch College, despite claiming to have done so during his campaign.

"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," Santos told the Post.

Santos, who was elected to New York's 3rd district in November's midterms, also admitted he does not own 13 properties and actually previously owed thousands of dollars in unpaid rent to his landlord.

Santos did deny being a "criminal" after The Times reported that he had been charged with fraud as a young adult in Brazil for writing checks with a stolen checkbook.

The Times notes that despite previously running into financial difficulties, he was able to pump $700,000 to his 2022 congressional campaign.

Despite admitting to fabricating a series of details about himself, Santos said he is still determined to take the oath of office and stand as a House Republican on January 3.

However, a number of Democratic figures are calling for Santos to resign before Congress returns for a new term next week.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro tweeted: "George Santos should resign as Congressman-elect. If he refuses, Congress should expel him. He should also be investigated by authorities.

"Just about every aspect of his life appears to be a lie. We've seen people fudge their resume but this is total fabrication."

Another Democrat, California Rep. Ted Lieu, wrote on social media: "GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign. If he does not, then [GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy] should call for a vote to expel Santos."

California congressman Eric Swalwell accused Santos of having "confessed to defrauding the voters of Long Island about his ENTIRE resume" while asking his Twitter followers if they agree he should now be banned from office.

Kurt Bardella, a Democratic strategist and former senior adviser for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, added: "George Santos has committed fraud against the voters of #NY03 ... Kevin McCarthy needs to demand his resignation. If he refuses, Santos should not be seated by the new Congress."

Elsewhere, Ben Kew, editor-at-large for political news website Human Events, added: "What annoys me about the George Santos lying story is the sheer stupidity of it.

"Why would you run to be a member of the most scrutinized political entity on earth and think you could get away with saying you were Jewish, graduated college and worked at Goldman Sachs?"

Santos did deny accusations that he misled voters about his Jewish ancestry and how his grandparents fled Europe to Brazil to escape the Nazis during World War II.

CNN previously reported that multiple genealogists and documents suggested both of Santos' maternal grandparents were born in Brazil, and did not flee the Holocaust.

"I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos, who spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting in November, told The Post. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

The first openly gay non-incumbent Republican elected to the House also admitted that he was previously married to a woman. Santos said that while he dated women in the past, he told The Post that he is now "very much gay."

Santos has been contacted for comment.