George Santos Voters Are Asking Him to Follow Through on Promise to Resign

A majority of New York voters believe that embattled Republican congressman George Santos should resign amid his ongoing scandals, according to a survey.

A Siena College survey of 821 voters published Monday reveals that 59 percent believe that Santos should resign, having admitted to lying about a string of details about his personal, professional and educational history.

Just 17 percent said Santos should remain in Congress, with 23 percent saying they don't know or have no opinion.

When broken down further, nearly half of New York Republican voters (49 percent) say they believe Santos should resign, along with 64 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Independent/other voters.

The poll also found that a majority of voters in New York City (58 percent), upstate New York (52 percent), as well as suburban areas of New York state—which includes the northern Nassau County district that Santos represents— all said they think the Republican should resign.

Santos was facing calls to quit before he was even sworn into the 118th Congress after he was found to have lied about working on Wall Street, graduating from Baruch College, and owning more than a dozen properties, as well as exaggerating his Jewish ancestry. There are also federal investigations launched into Santos' finances and campaign spending.

The controversies have since kept coming for Santos. The latest one involves the congressman repeatedly denying he ever dressed in drag, despite images and claims on social media suggesting otherwise. He later admitted to doing so in Brazil.

"I was young and I had fun at a festival—sue me for having a life," Santos told ABC 7, having dismissed the claims he had performed in drag as "categorically false."

The U-turn arrived as factions in the GOP have attempted to demonize drag acts, and especially drag queens, as being damaging and overtly sexual toward children.

Santos has repeatedly dismissed calls for him to resign amid the seemingly neverending controversy. On January 12, Santos said that he would quit only if the "142,000 voters who voted for me" into Congress asked him to.

The Siena College poll shows that there are growing calls for Santos to step down, with the congressman also scoring dismal approval ratings.

The survey found that just 15 percent of GOP voters in New York have a "favorable" view of Santos, with 56 percent of Republican voters saying they have an unfavorable view.

Elsewhere, 29 percent of GOP voters, and 28 percent of voters in total, said that they have no opinion or are unsure of Santos.

In comparison, nearly half (47 percent) of New York voters say they didn't have an opinion about veteran Democrat congressman and newly elected House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"It is fascinating that Santos has gone from largely unknown freshman representative-elect to being more well known to New Yorkers than Brooklyn's Hakeem Jeffries, just elected to his sixth term and the new U.S House Minority Leader," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg told the New York Post.

The Siena College Poll was conducted between January 15 and 19, between 821 New York State registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 4.3 percent.