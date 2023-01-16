German Shepherd's Reaction to His Owner at Daycare Melts Hearts: 'My Mama'

A video of a dog that is extremely excited to see his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it had received over 313,000 views at the time of writing.

The video shared by TikToker Lisa Meadows (@meteorologistlisameadows) shows the front desk of a dog daycare center and a German shepherd dog being brought to the exit gate.

A caption shared with the post said: "Picking up your #germanshepherd from daycare and they get a little excited to see you."

The dog in the clip can be seen perched up against a fence, staring straight ahead at the camera, as the owner walks up to the front desk. The dog is then seen at the exit gate, barking and whining while looking towards the camera.

When TikTok user5840936027850 asked: "Was that him standing and staring at you immediately when you walked through the door?" the original poster replied: "Sometimes I walk in and don't say a word and he smells me and jumps up like that lol."

While it's unclear exactly how the dog in the latest video appeared to know so quickly that his owner had arrived, smell is "a principle sensory modality for dogs," according to a January 2020 study published in the International Journal of Comparative Psychology.

Using natural body odor captured on a T-shirt, the study found that "dogs habituated to a familiar odor and dishabituated to an unfamiliar odor."

Daniel Marston, a licensed psychologist specializing in cognitive-behavioral therapy, said in a September 2020 article for Psychology Today: "What was particularly interesting about this study [from January 2020] was that it addressed how dogs reacted and used the smell of a familiar person even if that person was not actually there."

Dogs also have heightened visual and hearing abilities, so if "the person was actually there it would not be certain whether the dog actually smelled the person most or might have heard some small noise the person made," Marston added.

A May 2013 study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One stated: "This unique relationship between adult dogs and their human owners bears a remarkable resemblance to an infant attachment bond: dogs are dependent on human care and their behavior seems specifically geared to engage their owners' care-giving system."

The heartwarming reaction of the dog in the video has delighted TikTok users.

Aruba wrote: "You walked in the door and he was like 'I know those footsteps. I know that breathing. I know those keys. MOM.'"

User @sweetcatmom24 said; "I thought he was going to jump the 1st fence the way they were staring you down lol."

"He was saying MY MAMA MY MAMA!!!," wrote Deborah Somers, while Luna The Wolf said: "He is like hurry. My mom's over there."

User sarahgonzalez5745 said: "This is really sweet."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

