German Shepherd Goes Viral for Reaction to Owner Discovering Stolen Potato

A video of a German shepherd attempting to hide a potato from its owner by lying on top of it has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, posted by @mielthebee, is captioned "so she found our potatoes." It pans to a sweet German shepherd looking a little suspicious while lying on a bed, refusing to acknowledge her owner while clearly hiding something from them.

A giggling voice in the clip, which currently has 4.4 million views, repeatedly says: "can you please show me what you have?" while the pup avoids eye contact. "No, I know you have something," the person says while lifting up the shepherd's back leg and finding nothing.

Eventually, the person searches the dog's mouth and manages to roll them over, finding what she was so determined to hide: a single raw potato.

A stock image of a German shepherd lying on a bed.

"This is what you have!" the person said, giggling, as she showed the potato to the very guilty-looking dog. "Where did you get this? Do you want to tell me where this came from?"

"Why was that under your butt? This isn't how doggies are made, this isn't how babies are born," the person told her unamused dog while continuing to laugh. "Dogs are not birds. Why did you have this?"

The German shepherd's only response was to try to shoot her shot again and grab a bite of the potato. She wasn't quick enough, to succeed, though.

It seems like that was for the best. As innocent as the moment captured in the clip may have been, raw potatoes are among the human foods that are dangerous for dogs. This is because they contain solanine, a substance that is harmful in large quantities. Luckily, it seemed as though the pup in the video was doing just fine.

Potatoes are part of the nightshade (Solanaceae) family. "Plants in this family are considered toxic and immature fruit that has not yet ripened contain the highest concentrations of the toxins and should be avoided," the Pet Poison Helpline warns.

It's no surprise that the German shepherd appeared reluctant to give up its potato. A November 2012 study in Animal Cognition found that "domestic dogs are reported to show intense but transient neophilia (love or enthusiasm for something new) towards novel objects."

TikTokers were in stitches over the funny video of the German shepherd and her unusual bounty.

User @n_mak13 "She laid a potato" and the original poster replied, "She thinks she's a bird."

TikTok User !RUBY! commented: "Her face when you picked it up." The original poster replied "She's so expressive, I love her so much. My favourite is when she's rolling upside down and her jowls show her little teefs!"

User @freakinbattts said the vegetable must have been an "emotional support potato."

User thistle noted "she's distressed you took her potato." The original poster said "She seemed really attached to it!"

