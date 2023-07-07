German Shepherd's Needless Rescue Mission To Save Dad in Lake Viewed by 3m

Dogs are a man's best friend and are usually keen to follow their owners everywhere they go. One German Shepherd has proven himself no exception to the rule after being captured diving straight into a lake, without hesitation, after his owner jumped in for a splash on a warm summer's day.

In a viral video titled "Brax to the rescue," Brax the dog was filmed following his owner into the large lake after the man decided to jump off the boat on which he and his friends were enjoying the warm weather.

The devoted dog then follows his owner closely, paddling at speed behind him, after he started swimming in the lake.

The German Shepherd breed is courageous and fiercely hard-working, according to the American Kennel Club. First recognized by the pet registry in 1908, the dogs were bred to work alongside humans and assist with the herding of sheep.

"[The breed are of] noble character and high intelligence. Loyal, confident, courageous, and steady, the German Shepherd is truly a dog lover's delight," the AKC website states.

"There are many reasons why German Shepherds stand in the front rank of canine royalty, but experts say their defining attribute is character: loyalty, courage, confidence, the ability to learn commands for many tasks, and the willingness to put their life on the line in defense of loved ones."

"German Shepherds will be gentle family pets and steadfast guardians," the pet registry adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 27 by @BigBoyBraxx, the TikTok post has been viewed over 3 million times to date and liked by more than 400,000 users. Over 400 TikTok users have shared their amusement at the viral video in the comments section of the post.

"The chomp to the head," one user wrote.

"Must be a Shepherd thing because ours used to do this all the time when I was younger," another user said.

"It's like raptor claws coming at you when they aren't trying to 'grab you' so terrifying and fast," shared a third user.

Another commented: "I can feel the Shepherd claws scratching [through] the water just watching this video." The TikTok post can be seen here.

