German Shepherd's Way of Outsmarting Owner on Pet Camera Delights Viewers

A German shepherd called Chino has left the internet in stitches after a video of her outsmarting her owner went viral on social media.

The viral clip shared on TikTok in May by the dog's owner, under the username @chinothegsd, shows Chino looking at the pet cam that her mom set up in the living room, and then coming up with an idea to come back at her for leaving her home alone.

Chino can be seen taking her favorite teddy bear and placing it right in front of the camera, obstructing her owner's view.

"I set up a camera to watch her for fun. I was curious to see what she does when we're out for the day," Chino's owner told Newsweek. "I wanted to take a quick peek and this camera allows me to talk to her, so I called her over. I was mid-conversation when she took her favorite bear and blocked the camera!!!!! Imagine my surprise when she did that!!!! I never trained her to do that!"

(L-R)A picture of Chino and another of Chino with her favorite teddy bear. A German shepherd outsmarted her owner thank to her teddy bear. Getty Images

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "I know you're watching me ma, remember how you said dogs weren't allowed where you were going? Yeah well, you're not allowed to watch me. That'll teach you. Now [I am going] to go raid the fridge."

Chino's owner told Newsweek that she is 8 years old, full of sass and "too smart for her own good!"

"That is so far the only time she has done this but I'm always watching and patiently waiting, (and hoping) she will do it again!!! Her bear was a Christmas present and her absolute favorite!" she said.

The video quickly gained popularity across TikTok, so far receiving over 652,900 views and 81,200 likes on the platform.

One user, Rottweilermom, commented: "You are such a smart girl chino." And Winston Rutledge and Reginald said: "You gonna learn today Ma!" c.karp added: "But for real my [German shepherd] knows how to open our fridge and we have to keep a child lock on it."

Mousey007 wrote: "Chino with the smoothness." And Daniella said: "Ma can't outsmart you Girl." Oakley added: "Hope ma learned her lesson."

Another user, snap_dragon, commented: "My dog is bear dog/german shepherd. I swear she is a lil human in her head. She is so smart. it's funny to watch them think. they're way too smart lol."

One user commented: "Lol he's like next time put it in the ceiling." And LisaLisa added: "I frigging can't take her!! she's so damn cute!!!!! Smart too!!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC