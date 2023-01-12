You Can Get Paid $1,500 to Go on a String of First Dates

Are you holding back from the dating scene? One company has added a little more incentive for people to arrange a first date with a new competition to win $1,500.

In a survey by dating site Eharmony and Married at First Sight U.K. relationship expert Mel Schilling, 2,000 people were quizzed on their feelings about dates.

Two-thirds of single people said that they get first date nerves, while 61 percent even admitted that they find first dates more stressful than public speaking. A further 56 percent said that a first date was more stressful than a job interview.

To help nervous singles get into the dating scene, family jeweler Shane Company Is offering one person $1,500 to go on first dates with 15 people.

The selected winner must find and arrange all of the dates—via dating apps or another avenue—then document their journey and report back on all of their experiences. If participants hit it off with one date in particular, second dates are encouraged, but they will not count toward the tally of 15 first dates.

Applicants must genuinely be single—no cheating allowed here. They also need to be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. While they don't have to all be dates with complete strangers, they do have to be with 15 different people and they must be completed over the course of five months.

Whether it's a candlelit dinner, an afternoon hike or just meeting up for a coffee or a drink, the date can be arranged to suit your interests. The winner will need to document each of the dates with photographs and fill out a worksheet on the experience.

Meeting 'the One'

According to a study of 2,000 adults who said they had already met "the one," women will go on seven dates, as well as a further two blind dates and two dates with someone they met over the internet before finding the person who they decide they want to be with.

Meanwhile, the same study also found that men will go on eight dates, three blind dates and meet three people online.

Women and men have both reported similar counts of "disaster dates," saying that they had four dates that didn't go well, while women reported 15 kisses and men had 16.

Interested parties should apply here before the deadline of February 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET and the winner will be announced on February 27 when they will receive the $1,500 payment.