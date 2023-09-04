What 'Giant' Maine Coon Looks Like Next to Siblings Amazes Internet

Social-media users have been stunned by one enormous Maine coon's impressive stature after his owner highlighted how much the animal towers over all his siblings.

In a video, posted by TikTok user, Chas (@through.the.lleaves) on August 31, the owner revealed what her "giant cat" looked like in comparison with the other, regular-sized cats. Kusa, a white Maine coon, is almost twice the size of the other felines, and even rivals the house dog, a Dutch shepherd, for bulk.

Since the video was shared, social-media users can't believe Kusa's immense size. The clip has already accumulated over 2.9 million views, and more than 620,700 likes on TikTok.

A Maine coon is considered medium to large cat size and can weigh up to 12 pounds. The breed's bodies are much longer and more rectangular than other types of cats, and their long, bushy tail adds to their superior frame, per Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Two Maine coon kittens laying side by side. Kusa, a cat of the same breed, has amazed internet users after his enormous frame was highlighted in a viral TikTok video. Svetlana Belkina/Getty Images

Bred as an outdoor cat having to brave wintry climates, the Maine coon has a muscular build and a heavy coat to keep it warm. But despite the overbearing size, these cats can be incredibly gentle and loving, making them a great addition to any family.

The Maine coon's coat needs frequent grooming to be kept in impeccable condition. Hill's Pet Nutrition experts recommend daily brushing to ensure it doesn't get tangled or matted. Regular grooming will keep the long coat looking silky and manageable.

Since the video of Kusa was shared in August, the huge cat has gained many new followers, but his owner admits that he isn't without his faults. Writing on TikTok alongside the viral post, Chas said that Kusa is also "the clumsiest cat [she's] ever met."

Thousands of TikTok users have commented on the post so far, with many fellow cat owners left bewildered by Kusa's unbelievably big size for a cat.

One comment reads: "oh to be a humongous cat, blissfully unaware of how much of a UNIT I am."

Another TikTok user posted: "What brand of lion is that?"

"Tortoise telling all his friends how he's climbed to the summit of Everest," another person wrote.

Some fellow cat owners also commented on the post to share their own experiences of having a huge Maine Coon.

One commenter wrote: "My Main[e] Coon is also soooo clumsy. I think it's because they don't realize how big they are, so have no special perception."

