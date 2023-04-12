Gigantic Shark Ironbound Tracked off Bahamas

A gigantic shark known as Ironbound has been tracked swimming off the coast of the Bahamas.

The great white shark measures 12 feet, 4 inches long and weighs 1,189 pounds. He was tracked by ocean research organization OCEARCH, which has been following his movements since he was tagged in 2019.

Ironbound pinged just outside the Little Bahama bank in the middle of the night on April 12—a large area of shallow water, off Mangrove Cay, one of the districts of the Bahamas, on Andros Island.

Ironbound is not alone here. Another great white shark known as Maple, also tagged by OCEARCH, was tracked not far from Ironbound's location.

A stock photo shows a great white shark swimming in the ocean. Huge shark Ironbound has been tracked in the waters of the Bahamas. RamonCarretero/Getty

Maple measures about 11 feet, 7 inches long and weighs a huge 1,264 pounds.

Prior to this ping, Ironbound had been spotted just off the coast of Florida, northeast of Fort Lauderdale, on January 22, 2023.

Before that, he had been swimming southeast of Miami Beach, after arriving in Florida from Maryland, where he had been tracked 40 miles off the coast.

Great white sharks prefer the waters of temperate regions, but they can be found all over the world. Ironbound belongs to a great white population that swims up and down the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada. They tend to make an annual migration, spending summers in northern waters and winters in the south.

OCEARCH tracks great white sharks to learn more about the elusive species and their behavior.

At the moment, many great white sharks are gathering off the coast of North Carolina. Several tagged OCEARCH sharks have arrived there in March and April.

Scientists believe that great white sharks comes to Carolina waters for their mating season in the spring.

It is not clear why Ironbound has not made his way here, but great white sharks are a solitary species, meaning they do not travel together.

One of OCEARCH's main aims is to learn more about the mating of great white sharks, as this remains a mystery to scientists. Experts still know very little about where they raise their young.

And, due to many sightings of great white shark pups, sighted off the Carolina waters, it is thought that this area provides a nursery area for their young.

Great white shark nursery areas are usually protected, shallow areas where the pups can grow and learn before venturing off into the deeper waters. The sightings of great white shark pups in the area could mean that the sharks not only mate there but that they also use it to raise their young.

The research from OCEARCH can also help inform efforts on how to conserve the species. Great white sharks are listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. They are still hunted for sport fishing and for their fins and teeth.

