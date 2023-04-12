Culture

Ginger Zee Says She's Talked to ABC Producers About Having Her Own Special

ABC's leading meteorologist, Ginger Zee, told fans she has her own special in the works outside of normal weather presenting duties.

The network's chief weather expert, 42, appears on Good Morning America and other flagship programs, where she delivers major weather updates, often live from locations around the country.

She was awarded ABC's chief meteorologist title in 2013 and since then has fronted a number of special programs, many to do with climate change.

ginger zee on set
Ginger Zee on the set of "Good Morning America" on October 3, 2022, in New York City. The TV star said she has spoken to her network about potentially getting her own special. Raymond Hall/GC Images

In a recent conversation on Twitter with a fan about rising sea levels on the south east and gulf coasts of the U.S., when one person asked why the wealthy still live in beach towns such as Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, Zee explained it was likely because the can afford to take on the risk of erosion.

Zee also told another fan she would be doing a story about the topic on GMA this coming Monday and admitted: "I wish we could do an hour on it," but the fan wasn't too thrilled they would have to wait an "entire week" to watch it.

"How about you go to producers and tell them you need an hr special on a weeknight???" the fan asked her.

To which Zee replied: "Oh we have — have had a few half hour specials on @ABCNewsLive and will keep working on more!"

Some of Zee's specials on the network have included her 2020 show called Lit: America's Future, which was a 30-minute program on Hulu and ABC Live about the U.S.' work on clean energy.

Then in April 2021, Zee hosted an one-hour special on Earth Day that was dedicated to climate change, called It's Not Too Late.

Zee talking about new specials comes after she teased an upcoming book idea, featuring her best Twitter clapbacks.

The TV star doesn't back down with Twitter trolls, especially if they attack her looks, age or professional credibility, so fellow meteorologist Ryan Vaughan suggested she put together a book with some of her best comebacks.

"Goodness gracious... Who are these people? You should make a coffee table book called "haters" and just print all of your clap backs," he told Zee, after one Twitter user said they did not like her "yellow Annie Hall look" during a recent episode.

"Ginger I love you but lose whoever selected the yellow Annie Hall look for you should be ignored in the future," the viewer wrote, adding: "It looks horrible like you got dragged out of bed before you could put together something nice to wear. I like different looks but that one does not work."

Zee replied to Vaughan's suggestion: "It's been in the works," with fans rushing to tell her: "I would totally read that."

