ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee's Best Clapbacks Over the Years

ABC's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee isn't afraid to clap back at trolls on Twitter.

Zee, who boasts more than 2.2 million followers on the platform, is known for engaging with her fans. She also defends herself when social media users share unkind words about her.

Most recently, The New York Times bestselling author replied to a rude commenter about her appearance on season 22 of Dancing With the Stars.

"Remember when she did DWTS she really thought she was hot stuff now look at her she must have gotten married. She doesn't care anymore," one user wrote last week.

Zee then reminded the user, "Omg... I was married with a new baby when I did DWTS so your timeline is off. Also, your misogyny is so thick I can see it over these mountains."

The 41-year-old starred in the reality TV dance competition in 2016 alongside professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The duo ended up placing third, while deaf model Nyle DiMarco and partner Peta Murgatroyd took first prize.

January 2023

The comment came just days after Zee addressed another harsh remark. On January 3, the mom of two—who shares sons Adrian and Miles with husband Ben Aaron—was praised for how she handled the exchange.

"Mrs Zee it's time to do something with your hair," the user tweeted, alongside a red heart emoji.

The TV personality then posted a photo with her locks in shiny, perfect form. "What should be done exactly?" she asked.

People were quick to share their support for Zee, with one person writing, "I love how putting a heart emoji after giving unsolicited criticism about one's appearance is supposed to make it NOT condescending and/or misogynistic."

Zee saw that note, too, and responded with a laughing emoji and red heart emoji.

November 2022

Zee shared a screenshot of an email she received on November 28 from a viewer who claimed she didn't speak correctly during a broadcast.

"I know you are an educated person, but I have one thing for you to consider and that is the pronunciation of gerrands," they said while misspelling the word gerund. "I can't imagine sending your child to school and saying, 'goen, comen, laughen, etc.' It's sooo wrong and yet you seem to drop the -ings all the time."

"I ADORE grammar police," the California native replied on Twitter. "Looking back through emails and Judy gave me a smile. #gerrands #thereisnoINGinbeingkind #cutsieweather."

September 2022

Zee was accused of overdramatizing Hurricane Ian in September when she was reporting from Florida's Sanibel Island during the Category 4 storm.

"Sanibel Island tonight for @ABCWorldNews... don't worry we are out of here before worst of storm tomorrow!" she tweeted, to which someone said, "Great theatrics... I live about 10 miles from where you were and spent the afternoon in the pool."

"The storm isn't here yet..." Zee clapped back, reminding the user, "It's tomorrow."

The storm isn’t here yet… it’s tomorrow — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 27, 2022

That same month, she put a hater in their place who said she "dresses and poses like a retired stripper turned streetwalker."

"I have been missing these harsh disses on Twitter lately. Thank you for the smile," she responded alongside a slew of laughing emojis. "Now, in this storyline you've invented, when was my turn to streetwalker? And how did I get into the GMA studios? If this is what a stripper-turned-prostitute wears... I'm out of the loop."

Zee started her career working for WLAV-FM/ WXMI in Michigan and later became the meteorologist at NBC's WMAQ-Channel 5 in Chicago from 2006-2011. She began as a weekend meteorologist on Good Morning America in 2011 and received her chief meteorologist title in 2013.

