ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Claps Back Over Rude Comment About Her Hair

Meteorologist Ginger Zee didn't appreciate a viewer giving her unsolicited advice about her hair and she told him so.

Zee, 41, the chief meteorologist for ABC News, retweeted a person who told her: "Mrs Zee it's time to do something with your hair." The person then added a red love heart emoji.

Posting a photo of her on the job behind the news desk with her hair shoulder length in loose waves, she showed her 2.2 million followers that she won't stand for trolling.

"What should be done exactly?" she replied.

Her friends and fans were quick to compliment the ABC star telling her: "It looks fantastic!"

"Your hair is gorgeous," added another.

One fan added: "I love how putting a heart emoji after giving unsolicited criticism about one's appearance is supposed to make it NOT condescending and/or misogynistic."

Zee recently returned to work after taking the holiday period off to spend time with her children.

She had taken a break from her duties on Good Morning America with Cheryl Scott filling in for her.

Zee posted photos of her two boys while on vacation saying they loved spending time with their cousins.

The TV star is no stranger to standing up for herself when she faces criticism from fans.

In September 2022, she clapped back at a Twitter troll who accused her of overdramatizing Hurricane Ian.

As the hurricane approached Florida, millions of people braced for potentially life-threatening storm surges after it had already battered Cuba.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a briefing on September 28: "So, this is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days."

Reporting from Sanibel Island, Zee kept people updated via her Twitter account.

"Sanibel Island tonight for @ABCWorldNews... don't worry we are out of here before worst of storm tomorrow!" she wrote at the time.

Another Twitter user replied: "Great theatrics... I live about 10 miles from where you were and spent the afternoon in the pool."

Zee simply wrote back to them: "The storm isn't here yet... it's tomorrow."

She joined GMA Weekend in 2011 before being named chief meteorologist for GMA and weather editor for ABC News two years later.

Zee lives in Manhattan with husband Ben Aaron. They are parents to Adrian, seven, and Miles, four.