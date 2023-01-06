ABC's Ginger Zee Slams Claim She Thought She Was 'Hot Stuff' on 'DWTS'

Ginger Zee has clapped back at a rude commenter over her appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

The chief meteorologist for ABC News appeared on DWTS back in 2016 alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy. The pair placed third in the reality TV competition, with deaf model Nyle DiMarco and pro Peta Murgatroyd crowned as the season 22 winners.

Despite not finishing in the top spot, there were no hard feelings.

"I felt so satisfied with Nyle winning. I believe in him and I believe in what he is going to do for the world with this," Zee told reporters at the time. "I think that's the coolest part of this show, there are just such amazing people—especially this season—and I feel so lucky to have made it to the finals."

The 41-year-old is active on Twitter and often engages with her 2.2 million followers. When one person had a particularly impolite thing to say about her time on the show, Zee defended herself.

"Remember when she did DWTS she really thought she was hot stuff now look at her she must have gotten married," one person wrote in a comment on Thursday. "She doesn't care anymore."

In response, Zee said, "Omg... I was married with a new baby when I did DWTS so your timeline is off. Also, your misogyny is so thick I can see it over these mountains."

Zee wed media personality Ben Aaron on June 7, 2014, and they are parents to seven-year-old Adrian and four-year-old Miles.

Omg… I was married with a new baby when I did DWTS so your timeline is off. Also, your misogyny is so thick I can see it over these mountains. — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) January 5, 2023

This isn't the first time Zee has blasted a troll on the social media platform. The California native slammed a separate user on Tuesday who said she should: "Do something with your hair."

"What should be done exactly?" she captioned a photo of herself with her brown locks in perfect waves.

Last year, Zee was accused of overdramatizing Hurricane Ian, and she had a cheeky reply for that too. The TV personality was reporting from Florida's Sanibel Island in September 2022 when the exchange occurred.

"Sanibel Island tonight for @ABCWorldNews...," she tweeted at the time, before adding, "Don't worry we are out of here before worst of storm tomorrow!"

"Great theatrics..." the troll said. "I live about 10 miles from where you were and spent the afternoon in the pool."

Zee then responded again, noting: "The storm isn't here yet... it's tomorrow."

Prior to joining ABC News, Zee was a meteorologist at NBC's WMAQ-Channel 5 in Chicago from 2006-2011. In 2011, she began as a weekend meteorologist on Good Morning America, before earning her chief meteorologist title in 2013.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.