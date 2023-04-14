Culture

ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Slams Claim She Has 'Political Agenda'

By
Culture

ABC's chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee has hit back at a viewer who accused her of having a political agenda.

Zee is an avid tweeter and will quickly clap back at fans who criticize her especially if they attack her looks, clothes, age or professional credibility.

The latest retort came amid a discussion about rising sea levels on the south east and Gulf coasts of the U.S. Zee responded to a tweet asking why the rich and famous still have homes in towns such as Martha's Vineyard when there was a great risk of coastal erosion.

"I think it's because they like the beach, have the wealth to live there and the wealth to take the risk of erosion. People living on a beach do not negate sea level rise…" Zee wrote.

ginger zee in green dress
Ginger Zee attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" world premiere at David Geffen Hall in New York City on October 28, 2019. The TV anchor told a Twitter user who accused her of having a political agenda that she reports on "science and research." Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images North America

Somone then replied to Zee saying: "I just had to check, and yes, she has a political agenda. Blocked and moving on."

The weather reporter wrote back: "??? Where did you check that? I don't! I report on science and research. That's it."

The person quickly replied that there had been a misunderstanding and that they were referring to the original person Zee had retweeted.

"Not you, the comment you replied to. You're great, watch every morning!" they wrote.

That same retweet also led to one fan suggesting to Zee that she ask ABC producers to give her a special series of shows to host. It came after Zee said she was preparing a story about rising sea levels that would air on Monday.

Read more

"How about you go to producers and tell them you need an hr special on a weeknight???" the fan asked her.

Zee replied: "Oh we have—have had a few half hour specials on @ABCNewsLive and will keep working on more!"

She has hosted a number of ABC specials, including the 2020 show Lit: America's Future, about the U.S.' efforts to provide clean energy, which also aired on Hulu.

The following year Zee—who was born Ginger Renee Zuidgeest—hosted a one-hour special on Earth Day dedicated to climate change, called It's Not Too Late.

Zee became ABC's chief meteorologist in 2013, replacing Sam Champion, after getting her start on Weekend Good Morning America on November 12, 2011.

In her role as chief weather reporter, she stars on Good Morning America and other ABC flagship news programs, where she delivers major weather updates, often live from locations around the country.

