ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Claps Back Over Claim She 'Needs a Stylist'

Ginger Zee continued to show this week that she won't stand for trolling on Twitter when she entered a conversation sparked by a person who stated that she "needs a stylist."

The chief meteorologist for ABC News, who has clapped back at her social media critics on a number of occasions, saw her dress sense scrutinized by a Twitter user on Monday as they opined that it wasn't up to scratch.

"I don't know why I read articles about @Ginger_Zee's hair or attire on @GMA," tweeted the person in question. "If anyone on a morning news show needs a stylist, it's @Ginger_Zee."

While the post was met with a flood of opposing comments, the standout zinger came from TV personality Zee herself.

"Do you want to do it?" Zee clapped back in response to the message.

The post sparked a wave of backlash from Zee's supporters, one of whom wrote: "It's sad that that's all you can focus on. You're just jealous that Ginger has accomplished all she has while all you are is a mean spirited, vicious person. Don't let it get to you Ginger, you rock!"

"Thanks I don't take it to heart," Good Morning America star Zee, 41, replied.

"WTF?! Ginger is fabulous and doesn't need a stylist," said another. "Let's see you get your butt up at the crack of dawn and get yourself camera ready every morning. Granted I'm sure Ginger has some help but let's cut her a little slack!"

"Not on the clothing front—that's all on me," Zee responded with a wink.

Another advised Zee that the "best response is NO RESPONSE to negativity! Engaging with negative people gives them what they want. BE THE BETTER PERSON."

"I am always here to hear them but don't worry I won't listen ;) appreciate you as well," Zee wrote back.

Ginger Zee Clapbacks

Earlier this month, Zee hit back at a rude comment over her stint on ABC's hit show Dancing With the Stars.

Zee appeared on DWTS back in 2016 alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy. The pair placed third in the reality TV competition, with model Nyle DiMarco and pro Peta Murgatroyd crowned as the season 22 winners.

Read more ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee's best clapbacks over the years ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee's best clapbacks over the years

When one person on Twitter had a particularly impolite thing to say about her time on the show, Zee defended herself.

"Remember when she did DWTS she really thought she was hot stuff now look at her she must have gotten married," the person wrote. "She doesn't care anymore."

In response, Zee said: "Omg... I was married with a new baby when I did DWTS so your timeline is off. Also, your misogyny is so thick I can see it over these mountains."

Zee wed media personality Ben Aaron on June 7, 2014, and they are parents to Adrian, 7, and Miles, 4.

The California native's pushback came days after she responded to a separate Twitter user who said she should "do something with your hair."

"What should be done exactly?" she captioned a photo of herself with her brown locks in perfect waves.

Last year, Zee was accused of overdramatizing Hurricane Ian, and she had a reply for that, too. The TV personality was reporting from Florida's Sanibel Island in September 2022 when the exchange occurred.

"Sanibel Island tonight for @ABCWorldNews...," she tweeted at the time, before adding: "Don't worry we are out of here before worst of storm tomorrow!"

"Great theatrics..." the person said. "I live about 10 miles from where you were and spent the afternoon in the pool."

"The storm isn't here yet... it's tomorrow," Zee hit back in her response.

Prior to joining ABC News, Zee was a meteorologist at NBC's WMAQ-Channel 5 in Chicago between 2006 and 2011. In 2011, she began as a weekend meteorologist on Good Morning America, before earning her chief meteorologist title in 2013.

