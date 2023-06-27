Culture

Ginger Zee Blasts Backlash Over Titan Sub Coverage

By
Culture ABC Abc news Twitter Titan

ABC's chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, clapped back at a social media critic who said the channel spent too much air time in recent days covering the Titan sub tragedy and should have been focusing more on the heat wave scorching Texas and Mexico.

The scientist had shared a throwback photo on Twitter of herself at Chicago Pride in 2007 to promote the fact she was one of the hosts of ABC's coverage of Pride events happening across the U.S. all weekend.

"Good morning! I'm honored to be co-hosting #PrideAcrossAmericaon @ABCNewsLive #pride #Pride2023 enjoy this throwback of me at the Chicago pride parade in 2007😂," Zee tweeted.

ginger zee smiling
Ginger Zee attends the "Outlander" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 9, 2023, in New York City. She recently shut down a Twitter troll. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images North America

But one disgruntled viewer took it as an opportunity to criticize ABC News' coverage of the Titan sub tragedy, saying they didn't focus enough on the deadly heat wave gripping Mexico and much of the southern U.S.

The Titan sub was a tragic news story that dominated headlines over the past week when the small submersible taking tourists to see the Titanic shipwreck, 12,500 feet below the sea's surface suffered a "catastrophic implosion," killing all five people on board.

"Shame on the mainstream media for ignoring the Mexican heatwave. Biggest news event of the week, and you guys spent all week covrring a ghettorigged submarine instead. People need to know whats going on before it's too late," the person tweeted at Zee.

An incredulous Zee replied: "? We covered the heat dome all week!"

Read more

A "heat dome" is a weather phenomenon that sees a persistent region of high pressure trapping intense heat over an area that can last days to weeks. Parts of Mexico and Texas have faced scorching temperatures for almost three weeks.

But now, the oppressive heat wave engulfing Texas is expected to expand north and east into the Plains, the Midwest and the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, hitting seven states including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, parts of New Mexico and Arizona.

The heat wave is expected to continue well past the July 4 Independence Day celebrations.

Zee is no stranger to standing up for herself, especially on Twitter and she regularly claps back at trolls who send her negative messages.

Born Ginger Renee Zuidgeest, she became ABC's chief meteorologist in 2013, replacing Sam Champion, after getting her start on Weekend Good Morning America on November 12, 2011.

In her role as chief weather reporter, she stars on Good Morning America and other ABC flagship news programs, where she delivers major weather updates, often live from locations around the country.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC