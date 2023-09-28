Meet 'The Golden Bachelor' Cast and How To Find Them on Social Media

The Bachelor is back this fall with a mature makeover. The Golden Bachelor is the latest spin-off of the iconic dating show, and will see 22 women fighting to win the heart of 72-year-old Indiana native Gerry Turner.

The retired restauranteur was convinced to do the show by his daughters after losing his wife six years ago, and is hoping to find love again with the help of host Jesse Palmer.

Gerry Turner stars as "The Golden Bachelor" in the new ABC spinoff series of the popular "Bachelor" franchise. The 71-year-old will be handing out roses to lucky ladies weekly beginning on September 28, 2023. ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Here are the contestants waiting to be romanced by Turner, and where you can find them on social media in the meantime.

Anna

Anna from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

An extensive traveler, the retired nutritionist from New Jersey has explored more than 20 countries. Her Instagram is filled with glorious shots of her around-the-world adventures, including beach snaps in Cancun, birthday celebrations in Amsterdam, and ski trips in the French Alps. The 61-year-old also loves to cook, growing her own herbs and preparing gourmet meals from scratch.

Follow her on Instagram @picklebellykitchen.

April

April from “The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

A therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida, April describes herself as a "Boomer Mom trying to deal with her millennials and their views on life" in her Instagram bio.

The 65-year-old shares life advice on her channel, along with snaps of her adult children and grandchildren. She recently posted a sweet tribute to her partner, who died two years ago, and is hoping for a second chance at love on The Golden Bachelor.

Follow her on Instagram @aprillynnkirkwood.

Christina

Christina from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

You won't find a photo on Christina's Instagram where she's not smiling. The 73-year-old's lust for life is clear, and she's looking for someone to share retirement with—which she refers to as her "go-go" years. Formerly a purchasing manager, the California native has an adventurous streak and soon hopes to go skydiving (for a second time) with her oldest grandson.

Follow her on Instagram @christina.kempton.

Edith

Edith from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Realtor Edith loves to spend time with her adult kids and grandkids—who you'll find splashed all over her Instagram. Aside from running her own business in Downey, California, Edith enjoys salsa dancing, golfing and traveling. The 60-year-old hates dating apps, so hopes that The Golden Bachelor will help her find love, minus the swiping.

Follow her on Instagram @edith8aguirre.

Ellen

Ellen from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

A retired teacher, Ellen said on Instagram that her sons have given her their blessing ahead of her The Golden Bachelor appearance. "When my two incredible sons told me they wanted me to be happy and find love again, I took their advice," she wrote alongside a sweet snap with her sons. The 71-year-old is incredibly active and plays pickleball, bocce ball and golf in her spare time.

Follow her on Instagram @ellengoltzer.

Faith

Faith from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

The high school teacher from Benton City, Washington, is a keen songstress and posts videos of herself singing and playing guitar to her Instagram account. Along with performing at local gigs, the 60-year-old's hobbies include horseback riding and radio hosting.

Follow her on Instagram @faithsmartin.

Jeanie

Jeanie from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Animal lover Jeanie's Instagram account is private, but her profile picture shows the 65-year-old snuggling up to a sweet chocolate Labrador pup. A retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee, Jeanie told Variety that her idols include Oprah, Princess Diana and Dolly Parton, who are known for their charity work.

Follow her on Instagram @jeanie8322.

Joan

Joan from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

The former private school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, is looking for love again after her husband of 32 years sadly died from pancreatic cancer. Her Instagram account is mostly snaps with her children and grandchildren, and in her spare time, the 60-year-old loves to cook, hang with her dog and spend time at the beach.

Follow her on Instagram @joan_vassos.

Kathy

Kathy from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

The 70-year-old from Austin, Texas, worked as an education consultant before retiring, where she helped countless students to get accepted to their first-choice colleges. The mom-of-three's Instagram is filled with snaps of her children and grandchildren, who call her "Kiki." As well as being an avid reader, Kathy walks five miles a day and enjoys outdoor activities including skiing, hiking and kayaking.

Follow her on Instagram @kbswarts.

Leslie

Leslie from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

A fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Leslie spent her youth as a professional figure skater. The 64-year-old describes herself as a "Mom & GLAMA" in her Instagram bio, and is looking for a man who can keep up with her active lifestyle, which includes running, dancing and surfing.

Follow her on Instagram @leslie_fhima.

Maria

Maria from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

In her Instagram bio, Maria says she's an "Autism Mom, Fitness and lifestyle coach." A health and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey, the mom-of-three is passionate about helping families manage the impact of autism. In her spare time, the 60-year-old enjoys playing board games, tennis and pickleball.

Follow her on Instagram @maria.trice.22.

Marina

Marina from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Another contestant with a love of travel, Marina has visited over 30 countries. The educator from Los Angeles, California, is searching for a "travel buddy for life," and hopes Gerry is up for globetrotting along with her. The 60-year-old has already begun sharing her The Golden Bachelor journey with Instagram, including snaps with Gerry on the couch.

Follow her on Instagram @sonalimarinaperera.

Nancy

Nancy from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Mom-of-three Nancy seems to have only joined Instagram recently, with her account only showing a few selfies and a tasty meal out to celebrate her 61st birthday. The retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia, loves to play golf and go for walks with her Goldendoodle Max, and told Variety that she's searching for a "self-assured, trustworthy man" to love.

Follow her on Instagram @nancyahulkower.

Natascha

Natascha from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

A pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York, Natascha already has over 100 million mentions on Instagram. The 60-year-old's account is filled with life advice—including everything from financial literacy to confidence-boosting tips. When she's not working, Natascha attends dance classes, does yoga and spends time with her 15-year-old granddaughter.

Follow her on Instagram @hardeelife.

Pamela

Pamela from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

The retired salon owner's doesn't seem to be much of a social media user, but her Instagram is full of cute family photos from the 75-year-old's childhood, along with photos of her adult kids and grandchildren. According to Variety, Pamela loves to read in a hammock while enjoying a cocktail, and is searching for a spontaneous, witty man, to share her life with.

Follow her on Instagram @pamelapaulburns.

Patty

Patty from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

If Patty James looks familiar, you may be noticing the resemblance between the 70-year-old and her son, former The Bachelor star Matt James. The 31-year-old was the lead bachelor for Season 25, falling in love with 24-year-old graphic designer Rachael Kirkconnell on the show.

It was her son's success that supposedly spurred the real estate agent into appearing on The Golden Bachelor, with the mom-of-two hoping to find a man to spend her "golden years with," according to Variety.

Follow her on Instagram @pjames61.

Peggy

Peggy from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

The dental hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut, is a breast cancer survivor with a love of helping others. In her Instagram bio, the 69-year-old says she enjoys traveling, which is no surprise—since she's been on multiple volunteer missions to developing nations around the world. The 69-year-old also has a dog named Libby—who appears to have been treated to a new dog bed for her birthday.

Follow her on Instagram @dercole8045.

Renee

Renee from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

A former cheerleader for the Chicago Honey Bears, Renee wrote a book about her experiences called Missing From the Sidelines: The Untold Stories of the NFL. The 67-year-old's Instagram is filled with throwbacks from her time with the NFL, as well as sweet photos with her 99-year-old father, who she cares for. In her free time, the author from Chicago, Illinois, enjoys hanging out with her children and grandchildren, gardening and walking around Lake Mendota.

Follow her on Instagram @renee_writes78.

Sandra

Sandra from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Sandra appears to have only just made her Instagram account, but the 75-year-old is already a prolific poster. The retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia, is sharing plenty of The Golden Bachelor-related content, including hanging a banner in her kitchen that reads "Golden Girl." The show won't be Sandra's first TV appearance—she won big on The Wheel of Fortune in 1988.

Follow her on Instagram @sandrathejoy.

Susan

Susan from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Along with her career as a hair and make-up artist, Susan has a side gig as a wedding officiant. The 66-year-old from Aston, Pennsylvania, has two Instagram accounts—one for personal photos and another for her business (@nuptials_by_noles), which is filled with wedding snaps. When she's not busy making couples' dreams come true, Susan enjoys going to rock n' roll gigs, hanging with her kids and grandkids, and spending time at the beach.

Follow her on Instagram @thesusannoles.

Sylvia

Sylvia from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

After taking over the career world, public affairs consultant Sylvia is hoping to conquer romance. The 64-year-old from Los Angeles, California, has always dreamed of walking down the aisle, and was nominated for The Golden Bachelor by her niece. A UCLA alum, Sylvia regularly posts about her former school and its sports teams on her Instagram account.

Follow her on Instagram @sylviarobledo8.

Theresa

Theresa from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

A devoted mom and grandma, 69-year-old Theresa's Instagram is overflowing with family photos. The financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, is searching for a man to be her "best friend" as well as a lover, and enjoys gardening, hula hooping and getting lost in a good romance novel.

Follow her on Instagram @theresa_nist.