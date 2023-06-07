Heartwarming

Everyone Saying Same Thing About Golden Retriever's Reaction to New Kittens

Footage of a golden retriever's first encounter with her owner's new kittens has got people talking on social media—and they are all saying the same thing.

In a video posted to TikTok under the username Pearlsragdolls, Lucy the dog can be seen meeting a new litter of furry feline friends. She gently sniffs at each of the kittens in turn, as if saying hello. At one point, she turns to the camera with something akin to a smile.

Later in the video, she is seen sitting on the floor with one of the young cats nestled between her paws. The encounter was captured on camera by the kittens' owner, Pearl Frazier of Houston.

"I wanted to share the clip because I find it interesting to see how dogs and cats interact when they first meet," Frazier told Newsweek. "Some cats tend to be more spicy in the beginning, but they usually warm up to a dog eventually."

Lucy the dog relished meeting the kittens.
Lucy her owner's new kittens. The golden retriever is a big fan of cats. Pearksragdolls

The footage dispels the myth that cats and dogs do not get along. There is plenty of scientific proof to back that up, in any case. A 2008 study published in Applied Animal Behaviour Science said researchers questioned pet owners with both cats and dogs, asking how they interacted with each other. As part of the research, the scientists also spent time in these homes to better observe how the cats and dogs interacted.

They found that in 66 percent of the cases the cats and dogs behaved amicably toward each other. Less than 10 percent were found to be aggressive, with the remainder showing a general indifference to their four-legged roommates.

Frazier said Lucy has always had a soft spot for cats. "She helped when Justin [Frazier's partner] raised a foster kitten."

That was evident from the moment they first met. Frazier had originally set up a playpen to train the kittens but found it useful in gradually introducing Lucy to his new feline pals. "Lucy was very happy and excited to meet the kittens," Frazier said. "She would smell each of them and then smile."

The video of the golden retriever meeting the kittens for the first time has been watched nearly 200,000 times, and many of the viewers had similar comments. "Golden retrievers are such gentle souls," one TikToker wrote.

Another commented: "Old goldens are such gentle dogs." A third said she was a "gentle baby as always," with a fourth branding Lucy a "gentle giant puppy."

Lucy's love of cats may have something to do with the fact that she was born on a farm in Lima, Ohio, in October 2010 and no doubt grew up surrounded by other animals. She's now busy looking after a new clan of furry friends, though her human companions remain her favorite.

"Lucy loves walks with my boyfriend," Frazier said. "She likes being part of the family following us to whichever room we are in."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC