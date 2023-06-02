Heartwarming Video Shows Golden Retriever Pup 'Babysitting' a Rescue Kitten

After discovering a feral kitten inside a truck, one California resident searched for the perfect home to adopt it. However, she wasn't anticipating her golden retriever to become the ultimate babysitter for the feline.

As Payton Wink was walking past a removals truck on May 23, she heard small cries coming from the vehicle. She went into the store that the truck was parked outside of and asked the employees to open the hood to look inside. Wink knew she had to help the feral cat, telling Newsweek that she "plucked it out" of the car and saw that the cat "had some minor burns on its front paws and belly."

"It was even tinier than I expected, and he was so dirty, I couldn't tell he was orange," she said.

Wink took the kitten home, but knew she couldn't keep him as she is "severely allergic to cats." In the meantime, while she spent a few days looking for the perfect home to take it, she gave her 6-month-old golden retriever, Harlow, the babysitting responsibilities.

Wink explained that Harlow was allowed to babysit the kitten "because she wouldn't let it crawl into tight spaces or do anything unsafe."

It's estimated that there are around 100 million feral cats globally, with 60 million of those living in the United States, according to VCA Animal Hospitals. While feral cats can survive by themselves, they will act differently to domesticated cats because of the lack of human contact.

There are many national programs to curb the growth of feral cats, the largest being the Trap, Neuter and Release (TNR) program. The aim of TNR is to humanely capture the feral cat, have it neutered by a veterinarian and occasionally vaccinate them to prevent the spread of diseases, and then release it again.

While Wink knew she was only housing the kitten temporarily, she didn't want to name it and instead just referred to him as "the kimten." Despite struggling to find a home or a shelter who would take the kitten, she could see that it was being well looked after by Harlow.

"Harlow has a lot of energy, and we were worried she'd be too rough with the kitten. When we finally let her meet it, we were shocked at how her temperament changed immediately," Wink told Newsweek. "She went from this crazy, rambunctious puppy, to being totally gentle and docile around the kitten. The kitten clearly thought Harlow was his mother because he was always purring around her, snuggling her, and even tried to nurse from her. Harlow loved to hold him, groom him and carry him round the house."

As the search continued to find this kitten its forever home, Wink started posting about it on TikTok (@harlowgoldengirl), even sharing an adorable video of Harlow with her "new babysitting gig." The clip has gathered over 4.8 million views in a matter of days, and more than 967,000 likes.

The attention generated from the viral video helped Wink find the kitten a loving home, and she was able to take him to his new family on Monday.

"We started to feel disheartened because most of the rescues in our area were either full or wouldn't take in a feral kitten. However, once the video took off, we started getting tons of people from SoCal asking to adopt him," Wink told Newsweek. "We found him a home on May 29 with a sweet family from San Diego, who named him Simba."

She continued: "The video of Harlow and the kitten has gotten so much more attention than we thought it would. We're so thankful for the outpouring of love, support and tips other social media users have given us. What we're most thankful for is that social media allowed us to find the kitten an amazing home."

Simba's new family even shares regular updates with Wink, which she says "brings us peace knowing he's in wonderful hands."

There are over 2,300 comments on the viral video already, with many people praising the gentle bond between Harlow and the kitten.

One commenter wrote: "Cats raised by dogs are the best cats."

Another person commented: "we think the kimten belongs to Harlow now."

