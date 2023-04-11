'Best Decisions of My Life': Woman Buys Puppy and Kitten at the Same Time

Some people might think that getting a puppy and a kitten simultaneously is asking for trouble, but this new owner has done just that, and she would never look back.

Australian shepherd Finn joined Sarah Goldman's family in June 2022, before becoming a big brother to kitten, Eevee, just a couple of months later in August.

Videos show the young duo warming to each other and quickly becoming inseparable friends. They eat out of the same dishes, roll around together and of course, play together in spite of their size difference.

The ironic caption layered over the clip reads: "You shouldn't get a puppy and kitten at the same time," while showing the adorable pets cohabiting peacefully. The video was shared on March 27 to the TikTok account @finn_the_aussie2 and it has already amassed over 12.8 million views, as well as 3.3 million likes.

Finn and Eevee together with their owner. Goldman got Finn first in June 2022, before bringing Eevee home two months later. @finn_the_aussie2

Finn and Eevee's owner Goldman wrote on TikTok that it is "one of the best decisions of my life" to get a puppy and kitten together.

Many might still think of cats and dogs as sworn enemies who can't possibly live in harmony, but there are ways of encouraging positive interactions between the two species.

The American Kennel Club notes the importance of the first-ever meeting between the two animals. First impressions last a lifetime, so it's important that they don't get off on the wrong foot.

Training the dog to be calm around the cat (as well as other cats) is imperative, so asking the dog to sit or lie down when the cat is near will help to avoid the urge to chase the cat away.

The AKC suggests that it can take weeks or months for a dog and cat to become friends, however, once they start showing positive interactions, it's worth rewarding that behavior.

After sharing the viral video, Goldman spoke to Newsweek about her pets.

She said: "These videos show my cat and dog getting used to each other over the previous months, and soon becoming friends.

"Since posting the videos, I've felt excited and surprised by how much they blew up—but then again, I am also very aware of just how cute they are together."

Goldman has been inundated with positive responses to her video, which has over 7,500 comments at the time of writing.

One person commented on the TikTok post: "So does your kitten think she's a puppy, or does your puppy think they're a kitten?" Goldman responded to this user by saying it's "both" options.

Another user wrote: "Their colorings make them look like siblings! Super cute."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.