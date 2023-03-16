Golden Retriever and Cat Are a 'Blended Family' as They Both Raise Kittens

A golden retriever named Dasher has melted hearts across the internet after a video of him helping his owner's cat raise her kittens went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the pets' owner under the username Forevermoregoldens, Dasher can be seen laying down next to his owner's cat and her four little kittens, carefully grooming them and letting them walk all over him, as the cat mom takes a moment to rest, making a "sleepy eyes" face, which in cat language means she's comfortable.

The post comes with a caption that explains: "Kittens are 20 days old," and the owner also used a hashtag calling them a "blended family." The pets' owners are from North Idaho, and they have a total of 10 golden retrievers among other animals.

While it's a popular belief that cats and dogs are each other's worst enemies, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), if socialized properly from a young age they can live together in peace and harmony.

While most dogs can live with cats with no major issues, certain breeds are more suited for cats than others, for example, toy breeds are very good with cats because they are very affectionate and sociable.

The best dog breeds for cats according to AKC include basset hounds, beagles, bulldogs, cavalier King Charles spaniels, collies, golden retrievers, labrador retrievers, papillons and pugs among others.

According to AKC Reunite, when introducing a kitten or a cat to a new dog you have to do so gradually to avoid conflict.

"For the first day, your cat should stay in this room and only interact with your dog under a closed door. The second day take your dog out of the house (on a long walk or trip to the beach!) and allow your cat to explore the house under supervision.

"Use toys to encourage exploring beyond the safe room. When your dog returns put your cat back in the safe room. Allow your dog to smell where the cat has been and interact with the cat under the door. Repeat this process for another day and if possible, allow your cat several hours to explore the house," its website states.

The post quickly gained popularity all over social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received over 151,400 views and 17,300 likes.

One user, Mikey, commented: "If dogs and cats can co-parent, why can't humans?" And Pedro Juárez said: "new season of modern family looks amazing." Chacha_gmom added: "Momma cat seems to appreciate the attention and support she gets from Dasher."

Notstacy37 wroted: "He chose fatherhood..." And lhaber123 said: "Pretty much the cutest thing ever." Misti added: "what a beautiful little fur family."

Another user, Zodiac Thriller, commented: "Dash isn't the 'step-dad,' he's the dad who stepped up." And user96516588698490 said: "Doggy Dad is so sweet with those babies!"

Liz Johnson asked: "I wonder if mama cat told Dasher when she was pregnant that she was going to need him to step up and help out because she just felt overwhelmed."

Quiet Mystic joked: "The black kitten got a REALLY wet bath from doggo. [Kitten] is clean!"

Newsweek reached out to Forevermoregoldens for comment via Instagram. We couldn't verify the details of the case.