Heartwarming Clip Shows Why Retriever Wants to Sit Next to Kid in Car

A video of a dog that apparently has a distinct seating preference in a car has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 1.9 million views.

The clip shared by @fordandpalmer shows a golden retriever named Palmer with her back to the camera. She is sitting next to a child car seat while facing a window. A message overlaid on the video reads: "Couldn't understand why Palmer insisted on sitting right next to the car seat..."

The footage later shows a close-up of a tiny hand poking out from the child car seat. The hand is seen scratching the dog's neck area. A caption shared with the post reads: "THE TINY HAND SCRATCHES."

Research has shown "evidence for an association between childhood interaction with dogs and an array of benefits such as increased physical activities, a reduction of stress, and the development of empathy." This is according to a December 2022 study published in the peer-reviewed journal PeerJ.

The study added that "several detrimental outcomes" have also been identified. Children are the most at-risk population when it comes to "dog bites and dog-borne zoonoses [diseases transferred from animals to humans]..." However, "overall, it appears that the benefits of child-dog interactions outweigh the risks for children..." the study said.

An April 2022 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Behavioral Sciences said "emerging evidence" has suggested that "pet dogs can offer features of a secure attachment which has been associated with healthy psychological development across the lifespan."

The study found that child-dog attachment had "a significant indirect effect on emotional symptoms, peer problems, prosocial behaviour, emotion regulation, and emotional lability/negativity through both positive and negative child-dog behaviours."

The interaction between the child and golden retriever in the latest viral video has melted the hearts of TikTok users.

Krystal Dickson Trux wrote the pup "gets the exclusive pets!!..." while user blanche posted "so precious." Kayla Trovillion simply commented: "My heart."

Jackie wrote: "Little toddler hands make me want to cry and smile with so much joy at the same time." Angie Slicker added: "The way he's sitting rear facing with his best friend."

MeganforAuburn wrote: "You always sit next to your best friend on the bus. It's the rule."

