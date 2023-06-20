Reason Golden Retriever Conquers Greatest Fear Melts Hearts: 'So Brave'

Common phobias in humans include spiders, heights and blood, but did you know that dogs can also experience extreme fears and phobias of seemingly innocuous, everyday things?

The TikTok video was posted on June 17 by @goldengirl_xena and has more than 3.1 million views. In it, Xena the golden retriever can be seen walking up to a bridge, visibly scared. "Watch my dog overcome her fear of this bridge with the help of her dad." Xena's legs are shaking and, even with the initial encouragement of her dad, she doesn't set one toe on the bridge. Eventually, Xena quickly run-walks over the bridge, while her dad runs alongside her. "This girl trusts her dad so much," reads the caption.

A stock image of a scared golden retriever. An adorable dog of the same breed has been captured on TikTok, conquering her fear of bridges in a video with over 3.1 million views. Arvydas Lakacauskas/Getty Images

Phobias are a result of previous experience. There will be a reason why your dog is scared of bridges, thunder, fireworks, and so on, and you can't explain to them that they're safe.

"It is a common problem for dogs to be fearful," says Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer for the American Kennel Club, in an article on its website. "Fear is a defense mechanism and isn't something we have to eliminate entirely. Wolves and other wild canids rely on fear to keep them alive, but when fearful behavior poses dangers to the dog or other family members, we have to intervene.

"Animals don't understand what thunder is, and we can't explain it to them," said Klein. "Humans, however, can have phobias, even though they understand things. Phobias are irrational and take on a life of their own.

"Behavior modification encompasses dog behavior and owner behavior, too," added Klein. "Owners often contribute unintentionally to their dog's phobias, reinforcing undesirable behaviors or even instigating them. Retraining yourself and your dog to new behavior patterns takes time and patience, and is best done with the help of a veterinarian or veterinary specialist."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video. "Omg [oh my god] the run at the end she's like dad im doing it but we're going FAST," commented one user. "Baby girl was trembling but so brave," posted another, to which Xena's owners replied, "So so brave."

"You can almost hear her scream 'AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH' when crossing the bridge," commented one user on TikTok. "Well done for not forcing it on her and letting her tackle her fear by herself!" wrote another.

