Dog Who Is 'Scared of Thunder' Shares Bed With Owners in Adorable Video

A dog who is afraid of thunder has been filmed doing the only logical thing in the event of a thunderstorm: getting in his mom and dad's bed.

Archie the Vizsla might be a physically imposing animal, but underneath that tough dog exterior, he's clearly something of a softie. His owner Becca regularly posts videos and pictures of his exploits to TikTok and Instagram under the handle archie.and.becca. One May 17 clip saw Becca holed up in bed with her husband, and Archie could be seen snuggling up under the duvet between them. It has received 8.6 million views.

"POV: You're in your late 20s, married, no kids, and your dog is scared of thunder so he jumps in bed at midnight and you all watch TikToks together," an onscreen caption reads.

Stock images of a dog sleeping with its female owner; and (inset) of a thunderstorm. A Vizsla who is afraid of thunder has been filmed getting in his mom and dad's bed.

Archie's fear of thunder isn't uncommon among dogs. In a 2017 study published in Scientific Reports, researchers analyzed the anxiety-related behaviors of 13,715 dogs stretching across 264 breeds. They found 72.5 percent of the dogs studied expressed anxiety-like behaviors. More specifically, of this number, 32 percent of the dogs with anxiety struggled with noise sensitivity. In fact, 26 percent struggled specifically with the sound of fireworks, which is a well-known issue for dog owners.

While Archie's fear may differ slightly, it's perhaps understandable that he would want to be close to his human companions during these periods of stress.

It certainly doesn't look like Becca or her husband are especially annoyed at sharing their bed with a canine. In fact, some would prefer to share their bed with a pet rather than a human. One in four U.S. dog owners would rather sleep alongside their pup than their partner, according to a 2021 survey conducted by YouGovAmerica on behalf of Slumber Yard.

Archie's parents are not the only ones to give the thumbs-up to their sleeping arrangements, with many viewers taking to TikTok to endorse the setup.

One viewer called it "the dream," while another simply wrote: "I want this." A third posted that the setup was "wholesome," while a fourth described it as simply "heaven."

Others, meanwhile, found the situation to be very relatable, with one TikTok user commenting: "I thought me and wife were the only ones with a dog as kid."

"That's like my wiener dog too," another wrote. "They are exactly like a 3 year old child that never matures." A third, meanwhile, attempted to flip the script on Becca, posting: "girl i think your laying in HIS bed."

