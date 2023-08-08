Golden Retriever's 'Cute' Way of Keeping Himself Entertained Melts Hearts

Dogs are social animals, and most of them need daily interactions with their owners or even with other pet friends. When they can't have any, they will still come up with creative ways to entertain themselves and have a good time.

A golden retriever called Hudson has left the internet in stitches after a video of him finding a fun way to play by himself in the yard went viral on social media.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok on Saturday by the dog's owner, under the username @hudsonbegood. In it, Hudson can be seen throwing a fetch ball into the pool from the top of a plank and then jumping into the water to go retrieve it. The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "How my dog plays with himself." It is followed by: "Anyone want to play with me?"

A golden retriever playing fetch in a pool. A dog of the same breed's way of entertaining himself has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

All dogs need to exercise on a daily basis, according to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA). However, the exact amount needed by your dog changes based on their breed and age. Larger breeds usually need more exercise than smaller ones.

"Some need 1-2 hours of exercise per day, others need more than 2 hours, and some – mostly working breeds – need significantly more, plus mental stimulation throughout the day," the PDSA website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 320,000 views and more than 10,000 likes on the platform.

One user, bowsandarrows10, commented: "He's SMART... He is trying to paddle w/out getting WET." And kath3939livecouk posted: "Didn't the ball just roll straight back in." Frey added: "GET HIM A SIBLING RIGHT NOW."

Tequila wrote: "'I don't want to get my fur wet Papa!' bless him." And Julian Diaz commented: "I do wanna play with him." DJB added: "he's like oh ok if I must retrieve then I'll retrieve..."

Another user, Mirror_On_The_Wall, posted: "Those are great little doggy contraptions!" And Mizzy (Miri) wrote: "Then he dropped it at the end and it probably went back in."

LilOne2170! commented: "Typical. He has to get the ball nice and slimy before he rolls it down." OCEAN_LIFE added: "I'd love to play with you all day!!!" And user3095020777504 posted: "You so cute!!!"

