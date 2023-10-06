Watch How Golden Retriever Who Hates the Bath Deals With His Allergies

Allergies can be awful for pets as well as people, and a video of one golden retriever puppy undergoing a bizarre treatment to ease his symptoms has gone viral.

Footage showing how Hudson is treating his new unknown allergy on TikTok had been viewed more than 28 million times at the time of writing. The one-year-old golden retriever has to soak his paws in water mixed with Epsom salt, but as he hates the bath so much, he's just been using a tiny dish of water to do it.

Although it isn't clear yet what Hudson's allergic to, his owner, Maria Morgana, from Weehawken, New Jersey, told Newsweek that his paws "are so red and sore," and that by repeatedly licking them he only made the problem worse.

She said: "He does not like the bathtub, so I figured a small bowl might work, and to my surprise he completely tolerated it. But not filmed is Hudson hiding on his beanbag chair pretending that he will drown in the bowl."

Hudson, the golden retriever, standing in a dish of water mixed with Epsom salt. It isn't clear yet what Hudson is allergic to, but the vet has encouraged his owner to continue soaking his paws in salt water. @hudsonstaysgolden / TikTok

"After a little convincing, he seems relieved and just stands there for about 10 minutes. It's really amazing, he must know it's helping, or at the very least it feels good."

There are a multitude of reasons that lead dogs to lick their paws, which could be as simple as self-grooming, but also potentially a sign of an allergic reaction. If the dog is constantly licking its paws, the American Kennel Club (AKC) says it could be dermatitis as a result of bacterial problems, food sensitivity, or allergies.

In these instances, they may lick the paws to soothe and clean the irritated area, but this will only aggravate it further. The AKC recommends using a bowl of water to clean the paws regularly, especially any time the dog has been outside.

Other reasons for excessive paw licking may include parasites, pain, injuries, or behavioral issues. If owners have any concerns, the AKC encourages owners to seek advice from a veterinarian.

Morgana, an elementary school teacher, has consulted with her local vet, who thinks that Hudson's allergy could be environmental, and gave her the green light to continue using the salt water.

"I would say the allergy suffering has been going on for about a month, but the last week or so he could not stop licking his paws. The more he licks them, the more irritated they become," Morgana said.

"We've been doing this for a few days now and I can say it is absolutely helping relieve his paws. I told the vet what we are doing, and they said to stay the course. They told us that a lot of dogs are coming in, and the ragweed is off the charts this month."

Since the TikTok video showing how much "allergy season stinks" was shared on October 3, social media users can't get enough of the home remedy. With over 4.8 million likes and 16,000 comments at the time of writing, many people praised Hudson's good behavior.

One comment reads: "The way he's politely just sitting there soaking his tootsies."

Another person wrote: "I've never seen such dainty and petite paws on a big dog before."

