Owner Feeds Her Dog Chicken for Four Years Only to Make Shocking Discovery

A dog owner has shared her horror after realizing that her dog is allergic to chicken, despite being fed the meat for the last four years.

Shovani, who doesn't wish to disclose her full name, from Ontario in Canada, went viral on TikTok when she said that chicken made her Maltese and Shihtzu named Miko have dark patches of fur around his mouth.

Shovani had no idea that Miko had an "allergy to chicken." She told Newsweek that she didn't think anything of the brown fur near his mouth. She thought that was fairly normal until Miko's groomer said to try beef instead.

From left: Miko pictured while eating a chicken diet; and after he swapped to a beef one. His owner spoke to Newsweek about the signs she missed for years until swapping her pet to a beef-based diet instead. @401express

"He had brown and red patches on his face, and in between his toe beans was red too. He was licking a lot, scratching his ears, and gnawing at his paws," Shovani said. "I just thought he was being himself and licking his face and paws to soothe himself."

Fortunately for Shovani, and Miko, since making the swap to beef, the dark patches have gone, and her pet looks like an entirely new dog.

Though it may be delicious, chicken can be problematic for dogs as the American Kennel Club says that it's among the top 10 allergy-inducing ingredients. The AKC adds that the most-common allergens also include beef, wheat, eggs, lamb, soy, pork, and fish.

There are various kinds of allergies that dogs can experience, ranging from skin, food, and environmental allergens. Food allergies are a result of an immune response, the AKC says, with symptoms including hives, facial swelling, itchiness and vomiting.

However, not every reaction to food may stem from an allergy, as the AKC adds that some gradual reactions are food sensitivities or intolerances. Sensitivity to food doesn't involve an immune response, but many of the symptoms are the same as those caused by an allergy.

If owners are unsure whether their pet may have an allergy or intolerance, the AKC says they should seek veterinary help to identify the problem ingredient and help alleviate symptoms.

After noticing the effects almost immediately, Shovani shared the incredible change in Miko's appearance on TikTok (@401express) six days ago. The video has already been viewed more than 3.8 million times. Shovani's been amazed by the overwhelmingly positive response she's received online.

"It's heartwarming that many people find it inspirational," Shovani told Newsweek. "We all share a common desire to provide the best for our animals. It's also incredible to see how it's raising awareness about a seldom-discussed topic.

"It's great that it's having a meaningful impact on people and their furry loved ones. We love dogs and we want them to live a happy, healthy, and comfortable life."

Shovani added that she's really heartened to have discovered the allergy and made the change as soon as she became aware of it, without having to seek further medical attention.

"We felt it was worth trying ourselves before reaching out to a vet," Shovani said. "While we deeply appreciate the invaluable work vets do for our animals, we made the decision to give it a try ourselves in this particular situation."

The TikTok video has received over 271,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments. Many social-media users have been left amazed by the instant turnaround in the dog Miko's appearance.

One comment reads: "He even looked mad at the world on the chicken diet."

Another person commented: "So many dogs are allergic to chicken."

Other dog owners shared their own experiences with this problem, as one person wrote: "My dog's constant ear infections went away after taking him off chicken."

