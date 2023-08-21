Heartwarming

Golden Retriever With 'Doggy Dementia' Playing Hide-and-Seek Melts Hearts

By
Heartwarming Dogs Golden Retriever Dementia TikTok

A senior dog called Goldie has melted hearts online after a clip of her forgetting how to play hide-and-seek went viral.

The video was shared on TikTok on August 18 by the dog's owner, under the username @goldieandaussie. In it, the 9-year-old golden retriever from California can be seen playing hide-and-seek with her owner, forgetting that she needs to hide.

In the caption, her owner said: "Goldie loves to play hide and seek growing up and now she's older with sundowner syndrome (doggie dementia), she's not aware that I can see her when she hides." She added: "It hurts me but grateful she's still with us."

dog with dementia plays hide and seek
An old golden retriever hides its body. A dog with dementia forgetting how to play hide-and-seek has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Sundowners syndrome in dogs is part of canine cognitive dysfunction syndrome, also known as doggie dementia. This is the slow process of cognitive decline that may occur in some older dogs. Research shows that about 28 percent of 11- to 12-year-old canines, and 68 percent of 16-year-old dogs, will have some degree of cognitive dysfunction.

This condition can affect activity levels, personality, and sleep-wake cycles. This last problem is what gives this condition the "sundowners" name; as it gets harder for the dog to sleep through the night, you may find them pacing around the house in the dark at odd hours.

@goldieandaussie

It hurts me but grateful she’s still with us 🥹 #goldie #golden #seniordog #dogwithdementia #dogs #dogvideosfyp #foryou #fyp

♬ original sound - Luca Martinez

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.1 million views and more than 169,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Jo Drill, commented: "My 13yr old Schnauzer had dementia. She would walk around the house at night crying bc [because] she didn't know where she was." And Emily posted: "They never stop making us smile even when they're old and gray, still a perfect baby."

Kitchen.beautician wrote: "Watching our babies get old is the most hurtful, but rewarding experience." And Liz Monge added: "Her face makes me cry because she's so sweet looking & knowing what's happening to her dogs should live longer. Sweet baby."

Another user, Sab, commented: "My dog has this, he doesn't walk well anymore so we bought him a stroller. The vet said that taking them out to sniff helps lessens the symptoms."

Newsweek reached out to @goldieandaussie for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC