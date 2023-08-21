Golden Retriever With 'Doggy Dementia' Playing Hide-and-Seek Melts Hearts

A senior dog called Goldie has melted hearts online after a clip of her forgetting how to play hide-and-seek went viral.

The video was shared on TikTok on August 18 by the dog's owner, under the username @goldieandaussie. In it, the 9-year-old golden retriever from California can be seen playing hide-and-seek with her owner, forgetting that she needs to hide.

In the caption, her owner said: "Goldie loves to play hide and seek growing up and now she's older with sundowner syndrome (doggie dementia), she's not aware that I can see her when she hides." She added: "It hurts me but grateful she's still with us."

Sundowners syndrome in dogs is part of canine cognitive dysfunction syndrome, also known as doggie dementia. This is the slow process of cognitive decline that may occur in some older dogs. Research shows that about 28 percent of 11- to 12-year-old canines, and 68 percent of 16-year-old dogs, will have some degree of cognitive dysfunction.

This condition can affect activity levels, personality, and sleep-wake cycles. This last problem is what gives this condition the "sundowners" name; as it gets harder for the dog to sleep through the night, you may find them pacing around the house in the dark at odd hours.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.1 million views and more than 169,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Jo Drill, commented: "My 13yr old Schnauzer had dementia. She would walk around the house at night crying bc [because] she didn't know where she was." And Emily posted: "They never stop making us smile even when they're old and gray, still a perfect baby."

Kitchen.beautician wrote: "Watching our babies get old is the most hurtful, but rewarding experience." And Liz Monge added: "Her face makes me cry because she's so sweet looking & knowing what's happening to her dogs should live longer. Sweet baby."

Another user, Sab, commented: "My dog has this, he doesn't walk well anymore so we bought him a stroller. The vet said that taking them out to sniff helps lessens the symptoms."

