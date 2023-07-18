Talking Rescue Dog Melts Hearts After Demanding To Have Dinner

It's generally a good idea to get your dog into a feeding routine for various reasons. It can help with food jealousy, curb an interest in stealing human food and make them more relaxed.

However, despite having a routine in place, dogs will still push their luck and think with their stomachs.

One such pooch is rescue dog Bean, who in an adorable TikTok video posted to the account @todayatthepark, can be seen asking for her dinner by wagging her tail and making a low pitched noise that sounds like "nom nom nom."

"Today's dinner conversation. Some great points were made," reads the caption, and the text revealed that Bean was asking for dinner at 6:22 p.m.

A stock image shows a dog begging with its food bowl. An adorable video of rescue dog Bean demanding her dinner has gone viral on TikTok. Chalabala/Getty Images

Jordan Plumb, 29, a freelance photographer from San Francisco, told Newsweek: "I don't know much about her backstory, other than she was only about a 1-1-and-a-half years old and already pregnant when she ended up at the rescue. She had her puppies in a foster home and stayed with them until the puppies were old enough to be weaned."

Many users in the comments asked what breed Bean is. A pinned video on the TikTok page shows that a DNA test revealed that Bean is 40.9 percent Siberian husky, 13.7 percent Australian shepherd, 11.2 percent chow chow, 9.1 percent Alaskan malamute, 7.1 percent German shepherd, 4.8 percent Doberman pinscher and 13.2 percent Supermutt.

A dog's nutrition is key to a long and happy life and keeping health issues at bay.

"Though there's no hard-and-fast rule to how often a dog should eat, twice a day is generally a good place to start," says the American Kennel Club. "However, more important than feeding frequency is meal portion size. Portion size may vary based on breed, age, and health condition, and settling on the right amount can be tricky."

You shouldn't give in to adorable dogs like Bean, despite their best attempts at guilt-tripping you into giving them more food.

"Most dogs only require two meals a day, but if you catch your dog begging, an occasional healthy treat can help," says the AKC.

"To determine how much food to feed your dog, you should start by knowing your dog's estimated adult weight," advises the AKC. "Most large breed dogs will weigh between 50 to 150 pounds, while small breeds weigh under 20 pounds. Knowing the weight of your dog's same-sex parent can also be an excellent guide."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video featuring Bean.

"The most accurate 'nom nom nom' I've ever heard from an animal," commented one user.

"Not to be dramatic but......i would die for bean," said another.

"Why is she so polite about it, I love her," wrote a different user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.