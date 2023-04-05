Pets

Golden Retriever Drools Over Dinner As Dogsitter Doesn't Know Release Word

By
An adorable video of a golden retriever failing to respond to her "release" word has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The newly-viral TikTok video shows Willow the dog sitting patiently beside a dinner bowl that's been filled with kibble while waiting for her dogsitter to say her command to eat. However, it seems as though Willow's sitter Olivia Christopher hadn't learned the pup's specific "release" word.

In a hilarious twist, the golden retriever fails to react to her dogsitter's assumed "release" words and ignores her multiple attempts at trying to coax her into eating her meal. Willow remains sitting in front of her bowl for the duration of the video.

Dog
Stock image of a golden retriever sitting by its bowl. The TikTok video has been viewed over 15 million times. Getty Images

Since it was shared to the social media platform on February 16 by @LivCC2, the TikTok post, which can be seen here, has been viewed by over 15.3 million users and liked more than 2 million times. The video has amassed over 5,000 comments, with most TikTok users sharing how sweet they found the moment in the comments section under the post.

"Good girl being too good," one user wrote.

"Willow is so polite," another added.

"As a dog sitter *goes to add release word to the list of questions to ask,*" a different user jokingly commented.

@livcc2

Dog sitting and didn’t know her release word to eat😭

♬ original sound - Olivia Christopher

How Can You Teach Your Dog Commands?

There's no denying that dogs are smart, and with a little training they can pick up a series of commands and orders—but owners need to train their dogs in the correct way.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the foundation of a dog's training should be based on positive reinforcement.

"Positive reinforcement is the process of giving a dog (or a person) a reward to encourage the behavior you want, like getting a paycheck for going to work. The idea is not to bribe with the behavior but to train it using something your dog values," the pet registry says.

This reward can look like a new toy, your dog's favorite treat or even just some praise and attention.

"Avoid using punishment such as leash corrections or yelling. Punishment can cause a dog to become confused and unsure about what is being asked of them. It is important to remember that we can't expect dogs to know what they don't yet know. Patience will go a long way in helping your new puppy learn how to behave," the AKC adds.

Newsweek reached out to @LivCC2 for comment via Instagram and TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

