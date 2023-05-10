Funny

Golden Retriever Caught Warming Up 'His Vocal Cords' Before Howling

A video of a dog howling at the sound of a fire-truck siren has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received more than 227,000 views.

The clip was posted by TikTok user Caralyn Corso (@caralync0), a 35-year-old registered nurse in Seattle. She told Newsweek that her 3-year-old golden retriever Charles has been howling at fire trucks since he was between 5 and 6 months old.

The latest video begins with the pup releasing a couple of "whoofs" before the howling. It was posted with a caption that reads: "When you have to warm up your 'awoooo' first."

Golden retriever pictured near fire truck.
Charles, a 3-year-old golden retriever in Seattle (left), and a stock image of a fire truck (right). A video of Charles appearing to "warm up" his vocal cords before howling at fire-truck sirens has gone viral on TikTok. TikToker Caralyn Corso @caralync0; iStock / Getty Images Plus

Howling is a common form of canine communication that can be traced back to the most-famed howling canines—wolves. Veterinarian Dr. Hector Joy explained in a July 2020 article for animal-advice website PetMD: "Wolves use howling to identify themselves to other wolves, to ward off intruders, and to bond with other pack members.

"Domesticated canines diverged genetically from wolves 20,000 to 40,000 years ago. While dogs are different from wolves, they did keep plenty of wolf behaviors, including howling," he added.

A dog's howling in response to outside noises, such as sirens, has evolved from wolf behavior. Joy said: "Howling was a form of location-detection for wolves. They would use howling to locate their pack members or tell other wolves to stay out of their territory."

Corso said: "It's so interesting because Charles doesn't howl to any other type of sirens, just the fire trucks in our area. Police trucks and ambulances don't inspire him, apparently.

"The howling came out of nowhere. He wasn't around any other dogs that did this. So, now every time I hear a fire truck, I pull my phone out when I'm with Charles. He gets into it!," Corso added.

The footage shows Charles looking ahead toward something in the distance, before releasing a small "whoof" sound. The faint sound of a fire-truck siren can be heard in the background.

As the siren sound appears to grow louder, Charles lets out another "whoof" and barks once before belting out a long, croaky howl. He releases another foghorn-style, drawn-out howl before the clip ends.

The latest viral clip has delighted users on TikTok. Nicola Blue wrote, "This was too cute," while user7690695092821 commented: "Awww the warm up is so cute."

User ecomventurebro posted: "don't wanna strain a cord, gotta warm up."

Bonar wrote, "Just doin a mic check," while Josh commented: "He did a fantastic job!"

