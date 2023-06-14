Moment Golden Retriever Realizes Owner Is Pregnant Goes Viral: 'Feels Kick'

A video of a dog seemingly discovering its owner is pregnant has warmed the hearts of users on TikTok.

The viral clip, which had 1.8 million views at the time of writing, was posted by TikToker Liz Lovery (@lizlovery). A caption shared with the post said: "My dog realizing that I'm pregnant."

The video showed footage of a golden retriever resting its head on the belly of a pregnant woman. The mother-to-be was shown gently stroking the dog's head.

A message overlaid across the video read "Feels kick," as the pup briefly lifted its head away from the belly. The curious canine was later seen hovering its head over the woman's stomach area before resting it again on her belly.

As touching as the moment in the latest clip may be, can dogs really sense that you're pregnant?

While it's hard to know for sure, a woman's change in hormone levels may be what dogs pick up on due to their heightened sense of smell, which enables them to sniff out other conditions from cancer and seizures to stress, research has shown.

According to Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, a staff veterinarian at New York City's Animal Medical Center, dogs have 60 times as many smell receptors as humans and 40 times as much brain power devoted to smell. This allows our canine friends to differentiate 30,000 to 100,000 scents, the veterinarian said in a June 2021 article for the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Veterinarian Dr. Rachel Barrack, the owner of Animal Acupuncture based in New York City, told the AKC that canines are smart enough to also pick up on changes "in an emotional way, such as your feelings and your mood" during pregnancy.

Barrack said many expectant mothers have reported that their dogs are more affectionate and/or protective. "It's likely due to the scent and your hormones, as well as possible changes in your mood."

The latest viral video has moved several TikTokers to tears.

User trinity <3 wrote "this is so beautiful," while user @bri_roberts95 said "I'm sobbing."

Jeerdan noted "that face" and Cassie M said "We don't deserve dogs."

User @cece.11_ said "So precious," while Katie Shreve simply wrote "My heart."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

