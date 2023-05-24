Golden Retriever Caught Pretending to Be 'Stuck' in Water in Hilarious Clip 

A video of a dog deceivingly appearing to be in need of help in the water has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received more than 2.8 million views.

The clip, posted from the TikTok account @drakethepupstar, shows a golden retriever with his head above water near a dock. A message overlaid on the video reads: "So many boats stop and ask if Drake [the golden retriever] needs help..."

The clip later shows the dog looking a bit lost in the water and later with his head buried under the water. A caption shared with the post reads: "Imagine seeing a dogs body bobbing in the inlet."

A stock image of a golden retriever playing in water, while holding a tree branch in its mouth. A video of a golden retriever pretending to be stuck in water has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Do All Dogs Love Water and Swimming?

Swimming is a great form of exercise for dogs, especially for pups with stiff or painful joints. It can also help keep them cool in hot weather.

However, "not every dog is a water baby," explains the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), a veterinary charity based in the U.K. For example, dogs with short legs or ones with snub noses will find swimming hard work.

Owners should never leave their pet unsupervised. "Even dogs who are strong, experienced swimmers can get into trouble," warns the VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains. For example, a canine may not know how to get out of a river with a strong current.

Some swimming spots are much safer for dogs than others, says the PDSA. These include lakes, dog-friendly beaches and slow-moving rivers, as well as private swimming pools or paddling pools.

In the latest viral video, Drake the dog "has a ramp to get out," and "doesn't look like he's stuck," according to another overlaid message. The pup is shown going up the ramp and later paddling in the water.

"But then I realized he also does things like this," another message reads. The golden retriever is seen remaining still while floating above water and looking around. The pup later dunks his head in the water, with almost his entire body submerged at one point.

Another note across the video reads, "So now I understand their concern," as the clip ends.

'Living His Best Life'

The latest video of Drake has amused several users on TikTok, with Bubbalicious writing: "He looks like he is having so much fun."

Give Him Trees! wrote: "He's like a kid who plays dead at the pool to see if he can trick the lifeguard..."

User weratedogs posted that "he's just trying to enjoy the water, guys."

Ty Evans commented: "He just wants to be left alone in his water."

Chris wrote, "Looks like he is living his best life. Good for him," and Linked Jaeger agreed, posting: "He is just living his best life ok!"

User @taylorbrc commented: "That is an ocean loving dog if i have ever seen one."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.